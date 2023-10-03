US brand Abercrombie & Fitch's ex-CEO faces claims of exploiting men for sex
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 1:53).
Former CEO of American lifestyle retailer, Abercrombie & Fitch and his British partner are facing allegations of exploiting men recruited for sex events that they hosted around the world.
Eight men reportedly told BBC that they attended events hosted by Mike Jeffries and Matthew Smith where they were exploited and abused – both of which have given no comments to the claims.
This is not an isolated incident.
After a two-year investigation, twelve men described attending events held by Jeffries and Smith between 2009 and 2015.
According to the investigation, half of the men reported that they had been misled about the nature of events and were not informed that sex would be involved.
On the other hand, others attending the events knew that it would be of a sexual nature, however, they were not informed of the true extent.
All of the sexual acts were allegedly paid for.
Obviously at this stage these are absolutely only allegations.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Sex sells but you're still not meant to buy it, are you?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : US brand Abercrombie & Fitch's ex-CEO faces claims of exploiting men for sex
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Henning Schlottmann (User:H-stt)
