[WATCH] Schalk Bezuidenhout takes a stab being Britney B* (crop top and all)
Schalk Bezuidenhout and Britney Spears aren't names you'd expect to see next to each other but here we are.
About a week ago, Britney Spears posted a video on social media that later went viral.
In the video, Spears was dancing with two kitchen knives, captioning the post saying the knives weren't real and part of her Halloween props.
A few days ago, Mzansi comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout posted a video imitating Spears (from crop top and bikini bottoms to dancing with knives) which also went viral... for being H.I.L.A.R.I.O.U.S!
Of course, fans flocked to Bezuidenhout's comment section to share in the funny.
Ah, what a gem, Schalkie, what a gem!
