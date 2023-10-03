[WATCH] AMEN! Naughty young child mimics grandmother's prayer

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Extreme weather might impact insurance claims: 'Know how your policy is worded' Wynand Van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner at King Price Insurance, explains how extreme weather impacts insurance claims. 3 October 2023 2:51 PM
Dad outcasts young hippo son from Rondevlei Nature Reserve, forcing rehoming Alex Lansdowne, City of Cape Town Councillor and Conservationist, explains why a young hippo has been kicked out of his pod. 3 October 2023 10:41 AM
Strengths and weaknesses of the SA Navy, still one of Africa's most powerful The South African Navy has always been one of the strongest naval forces in sub-Saharan Africa. 3 October 2023 10:02 AM
View all Local
We asked 1000 Zimbabweans what they think of China’s influence on their country Spoiler: only 37% viewed it favorably. 3 October 2023 11:17 AM
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot' On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves. 3 October 2023 8:19 AM
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
View all Politics
Here's why inflation should be viewed as public enemy number 1 Inflation does not make people wealthy, despite the fact that governments and borrowers enjoy benefits from inflation. 3 October 2023 11:24 AM
Cabinet approves SABC Bill: Goodbye, TV licenses? The public broadcaster lost more than R1 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year. 3 October 2023 9:41 AM
How Angel Jones turned Homecoming Revolution into a profit-making success story Over the last decade, Jones has dedicated her time to building the Homecoming Revolution brand, while encouraging Africans to brin... 2 October 2023 9:28 PM
View all Business
Atopic Dermatitis: What it is, causes and treatment Dr Dwayne Koot breaks down the complexities of atopic eczema. 3 October 2023 2:59 PM
'Beauty with a purpose:' Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa finalist "It's not just about walking on that stage in a pretty dress...it's about the work we're doing in the communities." 3 October 2023 2:43 PM
Six tips to outsmart online travel booking scammers Here are some helpful tips for travel enthusiasts looking to make online bookings. 3 October 2023 2:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jomo Sono ‘more focused’ on getting Jomo Cosmos back to the top Jomo Sono sat down with Robert Marawa to talk about the club's latest developments. 3 October 2023 12:30 PM
Meet Mzansi's SUPERFAN: Mama Joy Chauke brings gees to French stadiums for RWC If a fan of South Africa and rugby combined, it would be in the form of Mama Joy Chauke. 3 October 2023 12:04 PM
Cape Town Spurs in no rush to appoint new head coach - Alexi Efstathiou After axing Shaun Bartlett, newly appointed technical director Sean Connor will temporarily take up the helm. 3 October 2023 11:49 AM
View all Sport
'Beauty with a purpose:' Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa finalist "It's not just about walking on that stage in a pretty dress...it's about the work we're doing in the communities." 3 October 2023 2:43 PM
[WATCH] Schalk Bezuidenhout takes a stab being Britney B* (crop top and all) The 41-year-old American singer shared a video clip of herself dancing with two large kitchen knives and so did Bezuidenhout. 3 October 2023 11:55 AM
Happy 50th birthday, Lena Headey, aka Cersei from Game of Thrones! Here are five other movies you didn't know Lena Headey acted in. 3 October 2023 10:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Death rehearsal? Spanish author attends his own funeral He dug his own grave, bought a coffin, and even got a priest involved. 3 October 2023 1:49 PM
US brand Abercrombie & Fitch's ex-CEO faces claims of exploiting men for sex At this stage, nothing has been confirmed and remain allegations. 3 October 2023 11:14 AM
Two arrested over felling of UK’s beloved 300-year-old tree A teenager (16) and a lumberjack (69) were arrested in connection with the felling of the beloved Sycamore Gap tree. 2 October 2023 10:41 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] AMEN! Naughty young child mimics grandmother's prayer

3 October 2023 11:32 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

"Oh God, just heal my body, oh God."

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Do you know someone who enjoys mimicking other people when they are not around?

A hilarious video of a child imitating his granny praying is going viral.

Watch below.

@stacycreated Train up a child 😂🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🥷🏽🤺 #prayerwarrior #cogictiktok #cogickids #blackboyjoy #selfcare #dinnertime #toddlermom ♬ original sound - Stacy Created

Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.




3 October 2023 11:32 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Lifestyle

ternavskaia / 123rf

Atopic Dermatitis: What it is, causes and treatment

3 October 2023 2:59 PM

Dr Dwayne Koot breaks down the complexities of atopic eczema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasha-Lee Taylor,Top 12 Finalist for Miss World South Africa/ Instagram: Sasha-Lee Taylor

'Beauty with a purpose:' Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa finalist

3 October 2023 2:43 PM

"It's not just about walking on that stage in a pretty dress...it's about the work we're doing in the communities."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

Six tips to outsmart online travel booking scammers

3 October 2023 2:26 PM

Here are some helpful tips for travel enthusiasts looking to make online bookings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

Bad oral hygiene linked to cancer, heart attacks and renal failure

3 October 2023 11:50 AM

It’s normal to have bacteria in your mouth. However, harmful bacteria have been linked to a host of health problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Mart Production

8 sexy ways to celebrate bae on Boyfriend's Day (yes, it's today)!

3 October 2023 10:30 AM

Today is the day for extra spoils, hugs, and kisses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does Alzheimer's 'turning point' drug donanemab mean for those affected? Pexels: geralt

Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50

3 October 2023 10:17 AM

While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From taxi driver to medical doctor, Randall Ortel is shutting down stereotypes

2 October 2023 2:43 PM

Growing up on the 'cement roads of Manenberg' didn't stop Dr Randall Ortel from achieving his goals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Israel França

I’m a microbiologist and here’s what (and where) I never eat

2 October 2023 2:36 PM

The benefits of being a microbiologist? Knowing how to avoid food poisoning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/fietzfotos

Your microbes live on after you die − a microbiologist explains how

2 October 2023 2:33 PM

After you die, bacteria harvest your body for the nutrients that help push daisies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Polícia Slovenskej republiky's Facebook page

[PICS] A driving dog is the PUPetrator of owner's speeding fine

2 October 2023 12:11 PM

A speed camera captured a photo of a dog behind the wheel of a car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's why inflation should be viewed as public enemy number 1

Business

We asked 1000 Zimbabweans what they think of China’s influence on their country

Politics

[WATCH] AMEN! Naughty young child mimics grandmother's prayer

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'Disturbing, unacceptable that WC had over 100 murders in a week' - Cele

3 October 2023 5:40 PM

Ikaya Primary School receives new solar panels to counter load shedding

3 October 2023 4:18 PM

SA's IWBF U25 World Champs match postponed due to venue collapse

3 October 2023 3:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA