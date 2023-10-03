[WATCH] AMEN! Naughty young child mimics grandmother's prayer
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
Do you know someone who enjoys mimicking other people when they are not around?
A hilarious video of a child imitating his granny praying is going viral.
Watch below.
@stacycreated Train up a child 😂🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🥷🏽🤺 #prayerwarrior #cogictiktok #cogickids #blackboyjoy #selfcare #dinnertime #toddlermom ♬ original sound - Stacy Created
Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.
