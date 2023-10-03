Jomo Sono ‘more focused’ on getting Jomo Cosmos back to the top
Dr. Jomo Sono is ready to restore one of South Africa's most iconic football clubs, Jomo Cosmos FC, back to its former glory.
The team finished second in the ABC Motsepe League during the 2022/23 season, its first year in the third division following relegation from the Motsepe Foundation Championship in the 2021/22 season.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide, Sono said he believed he was meant to go down to the third tier for a reason.
What I’ve seen in my first year there has opened my eyes about football. Football is not only about money, some of the talented young kids I’ve seen there, I would have never had a chance to see them in the second division or in the premier league because you’re focusing on staying up week in and week out.Dr Jomo Sono, owner - Jomo Cosmos FC
Ahead of his second season in the third division, the club has signed a two-year sponsorship deal with the non-profit Jobe Foundation.
The club also revealed that it will play all of its home games at the Duduza Stadium, as part of the agreement.
Sono said he is now focused on getting the club back to the top - giving himself three years to do so.
Now I’m more relaxed, more focused and I’m seeing so many good players down there and this is what I love the most.Dr Jomo Sono, owner, Jomo Cosmos FC
First year I was just learning the ropes, and to my surprise, we came in second position. Due to experience, I think they could have ended up in first position. I think now, having spent a year there, they are experienced enough.Dr Jomo Sono, owner, Jomo Cosmos FC
Watch the full interview below:
