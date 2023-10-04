How Scotland can still break South African hearts at the Rugby World Cup





Mark Keohane (SA Rugby Mag) chats to Pippa Hudson about what needs to happen to ensure a spot for South Africa in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Can the Scottish side pull off a miracle?

We are almost guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals... but not quite. So, what are the remaining possible permutations for Pool B?

The Springboks ended their first-round campaign on 15 points. With one game against each other to go, Ireland is on 14 and Scotland on 10.

How does Scotland reach 15 points? The upcoming Scotland vs. Ireland game on Saturday is an opportunity for Scotland to win and score four tries which will result in five extra log points.

In this scenario, South Africa can end up top of Pool B (because we beat them in the prior Pool B match).

How does Ireland reach the top of Pool B? If Ireland wins or draws against Scotland they end up top of Pool B

But, if Scotland gets 15 points on the log and denies Ireland a losing bonus point (for finishing within eight points), then Ireland drops to third in Pool B and is out of the quarter-final.

If they [Scotland] get 15 and deny Ireland a point, they go through with us. If they score four tries and get the bonus point, but allow Ireland to get a point, then Ireland goes through because they have beaten us - and it comes down to who beats who. Mark Keohane, Columnist - SA Rugby Mag

Scotland must beat Ireland by 21 points or more to claim the top spot ahead of South Africa (South Africa +117, Ireland +122 and Scotland +97). Ireland would then qualify as runners-up on the head-to-head rule, having beaten South Africa. If Scotland does not win by such a margin, then South Africa will finish top on points difference and Scotland second on the head-to-head rule.

But the chances are slim, says Keohane.

In the last five matches in the last four years Scotland has lost every match to Ireland and has never scored four tries - so I would comfortably say Ireland wins. Ireland goes through at the top of the table. We end second, we play France, Ireland plays New Zealand. Mark Keohane, Columnist - SA Rugby Mag

