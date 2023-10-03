'Beauty with a purpose:' Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa finalist
Ray White interviews Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa 2023 finalist (skip to 43:04).
Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor: business owner, author, model, philanthropist with a passion for education and youth development and now Top 12 finalist for Miss World South Africa.
The 26-year-old's desire to make a difference in people's lives started at a young age and has since bloomed into her 'Learn to Read, Learn to Lead' campaign which aims at creating a literate nation by giving resources to disadvantaged areas and schools.
Miss World South Africa, run by Carol Bouwer Productions, focuses on 'beauty with a purpose' by looking largely at the work that the ladies are doing within communities and the change they're making in the world.
With the finale approaching on 28 October, Taylor says that the excitement is kicking in.
To keep up to date with the finalists, click here.
RELATED: 'Miss SA should be a single pageant, judged on our beauty not our disabilities'
RELATED: Disabled Miss SA entrant 'proud' to challenge beauty standards and drive change
It's not just about walking on that stage in a pretty dress...it's about the work we're doing in the communities and making a difference in the world.Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa 2023 finalist
Source : Instagram: Sasha-Lee Taylor
