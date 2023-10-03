Six tips to outsmart online travel booking scammers
Africa Melane speaks to travel designer, Paula Martini about travel scams.
Travel scams are becoming more common, even on booking sites like Bookings.com and Airbnb.
It’s the same as Instagram or Facebook trying to take control from a catfish… it’s impossible for a technology company to try and spend 90% of their time trying to get the scammers out there.Paula Martini, travel designer
Martini shares six tips to keep in mind:
• New listings with no reviews are often set up as traps by scammers.
• Pay attention to payment methods listed on the property’s profile.
• Exercise caution with boldly displayed direct contact numbers, legit bookings should take place through the Bookings.com messaging system.
• Keep all communication on the platform’s secure communication channels.
• Owners should respond to booking requests through the platform's official link.
• Any email not waving the @bookings.com flag is a phishing imposter.
Scroll above to listen to the interview.
