BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions

@ ra2studio/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This Bruce Whitfield talked to regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed "The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Making Tough Decisions".

The Wall Street Journal bestseller is written by Hasard Lee, a former US Air Force fighter pilot and now instructor.

Lee is now chief of F-35 training systems, and he's taught the techniques in this book to people around the world - aside from the pilots trained by him - surgeons, Super Bowl-winning coaches, CIA agents, Fortune 500 CEOs... Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

One thing you have to accept when you're a fighter pilot is getting used to making decisions when you're just seconds away from a fiery death.... The success of each flight rests on the accumulation of literally thousands of decisions... Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

What everyone needs to know in business is that not every decision you're going to have to make is in fractions of seconds, but there are some that you do need to so it's a good idea to get some handle on this... and that's what Lee does. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

If you've got all the time in the world, a team of people who can do the research, that's easy.... What you've got in this book are some very important concepts on how to make decisions quickly. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

Based on a career of making high-stakes, split-second decisions as a U.S. fighter pilot, The Art of Clear Thinking teaches readers to apply Hasard Lee's combat-tested techniques in everyday life.

The training to become a fighter pilot is among the most competitive and difficult in the world with fewer than one in a thousand succeeding. Pushing a cutting-edge jet to its limits at over 1,000 mph means that every split-second decision can have catastrophic consequences. This extreme environment has forged a group of warriors who for the last fifty years have been considered at the apex of decision-making theory and practice.

In The Art of Clear Thinking, Hasard Lee distills what he’s learned during his career flying some of the Air Force’s most advanced aircraft. With gripping firsthand accounts from his time as a fighter pilot and fascinating turning points throughout history, Hasard reveals powerful decision-making principles that can be used in business and in life, including:

• HOW TO LEARN BETTER AND FASTER • CULTIVATING MENTAL TOUGHNESS • DEVELOPING THE SKILLS TO QUICKLY ASSESS, CHOOSE, AND EXECUTE • AND MUCH, MUCH MORE

Hasard has used and taught these techniques across the full spectrum of human endeavors and proven their effectiveness in both the cockpit and the boardroom. Those who have already benefited include CEO’s, astronauts, CIA agents, students, parents, and many others. The Art of Clear Thinking is a book that will change how you interact with the world around you.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions