Extreme weather might impact insurance claims: 'Know how your policy is worded'
Clarence Ford speaks to Wynand Van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner at King Price Insurance, about insurance claims and extreme weather conditions.
Van Vuuren mentions that with the storms we've seen over the past few weeks, people have lost cars, and seen irrevocable damage to their homes and household content "leaving some people with nothing."
RELATED: LEVEL 9 WEATHER WARNING ISSUED FOR THE WESTERN CAPE
In cases like this, if you have storm cover listed in your insurance plan, will it cover your losses?
Van Vuuren says, "yes, you definitely are covered for severe weather conditions like this - that's what insurance is for."
Normal short-term insurance and comprehensive policies will include cover, says Van Vuuren.
However, Van Vuuren mentions that you should take special note of how your insurance policy is worded.
He recommends that you take your short-term insurance policy and check if storm, flooding and weather disasters are included in your cover because the wording is important.
RELATED: INSURANCE AND RETIREMENT SAVINGS BUILD FINANCIAL RESILIENCE – STUDY
Know how your policy is worded. Your cover is not determined by what the damage is but it's determined by what caused the damage. If an earthquake hits, make sure your cover mentions an earthquake specifically.Wynand Van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance
Van Vuuren also mentions that you should make sure that you take out insurance for your building AND its contents as both are valued separately.
Insurers are taking these catastrophic events into consideration and as claims in this category increase so might future insurance claims, says Van Vuuren.
RELATED: INSURERS DO INVESTIGATE! DON'T LIE OR PAD YOUR CLAIM - WENDY KNOWLER
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Extreme weather might impact insurance claims: 'Know how your policy is worded'
More from Local
Dad outcasts young hippo son from Rondevlei Nature Reserve, forcing rehoming
Alex Lansdowne, City of Cape Town Councillor and Conservationist, explains why a young hippo has been kicked out of his pod.Read More
Strengths and weaknesses of the SA Navy, still one of Africa's most powerful
The South African Navy has always been one of the strongest naval forces in sub-Saharan Africa.Read More
Parliament finds Cele guilty of breaching conduct code for threatening activist
The breach was in relation to a complaint following a police imbizo in July last year, where crime activist, Ian Cameron, alleged that Police Minister Bheki Cele did not behave in a dignified manner when he told him to 'shut up'.Read More
Rand Water says water shifting ‘will not cause water restrictions’
An interim measure called 'water shifting' will be put in place to address Gauteng's water crisis.Read More
Petition to report teen pregnancy to police: ‘Paedophiles are getting away'
The petition is calling on health professionals to report pregnancies in minors to the police for investigation of statutory rape.Read More
Soweto community wants foreign-owned shops shut down after two children die
The community of Naledi in Soweto said the children fell sick after buying biscuits from a nearby spaza shop on Sunday night.Read More
Nelson Mandela Bay drought: Dams at 100% capacity for the first time since 2015
This is the much-needed rainbow at the end of the storm.Read More
Survey shows 25% of South Africans living abroad 'definitely' WON'T be returning
"When you're younger, travelling and living abroad is very appealing." - Angel Jones, HomecomingEX CEORead More
eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness'
3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia.Read More
Transnet trying to rectify the loss of highly skilled staff - DPE
Department minister Pravin Gordhan said the decision by previous administrations to let many of Transnet’s highly skilled workforce take voluntary severance packages was one of the issues that led to the dire state it found itself in.Read More