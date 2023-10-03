Another fuel price hike hits on Wednesday- bad news for inflation, interest rate





Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Another fuel price hike will see motorists paying between R1.08 and R1.14 a litre more for petrol from Wednesday (4 October).

Diesel will go up by between R1.93 and R1.96 a litre.

The per litre price of wholesale paraffin will increase by R1.51 and retail, by R2.02.

The maximum price of LP gas will increase by R2.50 per kilogram.

Among the factors Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe cited for the upward fuel price adjustments were rising crude oil and international petroleum product prices, as well as the fluctuating value of the rand.

This latest increase is coming at exactly the wrong time as the Reserve Bank has been fighting to keep inflation under control comments Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

These numbers are now going to push inflation back quite a bit above 5%. It's still inside the target range but it's going to make the Reserve Bank feel quite uncomfortable, and if you look at the last interest rate meeting they voted two to three... so even back then they were a little bit nervous (about keeping the interest rate steady). Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

With this petrol price coming through with the currency a bit weaker I think they'll be even more nervous, so you've got the distinct possibility that the Reserve Bank pushes interest rates up and obviously that then hurts even more because you've still got to pay for the higher petrol price, the higher energy price, the higher food price... Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

