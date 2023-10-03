Soweto granny of 4-year-old fighting to live: 'I have handed this matter to God'
JOHANNESBURG - The grandmother to four-year-old Katlego Mbatha who is currently fighting for his life in ICU, after allegedly consuming poisonous biscuits from a spaza shop said she was hopeful that the boy would live.
He was taken to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Monday, following the death of his cousin Neo Khang.
Neo died on the way to a nearby clinic.
The two boys, together with two of their friends, fell ill on Sunday evening after they shared a packet of pink coloured biscuits from a local spaza shop.
READ: 'The pain is too much,' says grandmother of Soweto boy who died mysteriously
While their six-year-old friend has also died, police have opened an inquest docket to determine the exact cause of their deaths.
Sixty-seven-year-old Mathato Khang sat on a chair outside her home as she told Eyewitness News that her prayers would save Katlego's life.
She said while she already lost another grandchild allegedly because of the poisonous biscuits, she was faithful that Katlego won’t suffer the same fate. "I have handed this matter to God. The Lord knows everything, and he will help my boy survive ICU. My God will deal with this."
But as she folded a handkerchief that she had been using to wipe tears running down her face, Khang said she would deeply miss her grandchildren’s jokes.
This article first appeared on EWN : Soweto granny of 4-year-old fighting to live: 'I have handed this matter to God'
