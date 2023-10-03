Will SASSA beneficiaries receive their payouts on time this month?





John Perlman was in conversation with Postbank spokesperson, Dr Bongani Diako.

Social grant beneficiaries have been assured that there will not be a repeat of September’s payout drama when they receive their October payouts.

Last month, a technical glitch saw thousands of beneficiaries experiencing payout delays that lasted for about a week.

A Sassa card. Picture: Supplied

We've got a successful payment run in most of the provinces in the country. Dr Bongani Diako, Spokesperson – Postbank

Diako says payouts are going fairly better this month, with the only issue being in KwaZulu Natal.

He explains that it was discovered early on Tuesday morning that there was a delay in cash being delivered to some Post Office branches.

Those beneficiaries were since redirected to access their money at ATMs and retailers in the region, adds Diako.

Diako is confident that Postbank has gone past the challenges of September.

In KZN, the issue affected approximately 40% of the 120 Post Office branches that we have there. Beneficiaries were redirected to the other available channels successfully. Dr Bongani Diako, Spokesperson – Postbank

All the Post Office branches in all the other eight provinces have gotten their cash deliveries on time. Dr Bongani Diako, Spokesperson – Postbank

The measures that Postbank have put in place to stabilise the payment system shows robustness. Dr Bongani Diako, Spokesperson – Postbank

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.