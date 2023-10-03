Bank Zero 'takes on' traditional banks with app-based commercial banking
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Jordaan, co-founder and chairperson of Bank Zero.
Bank Zero is breaking into commercial banking, with zero fees.
The digital-only outfit has announced the launch of its app-based commercial banking operation to "take on" traditional banks.
Businesses of any size can benefit from Bank Zero's offering says chairperson Michael Jordaan in a press release.
He describes it as "uniquely simple, effective and technology-driven approach to banking".
We have completely rethought commercial banking to bring it into the Digital Age. We’ve built it from the ground up, which means we have no legacy systems that are both cumbersome and costly, leading to inefficiency and high bank charges.Michael Jordaan, Co-founder and Chair - Bank Zero
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jordaan and finds out more about the expansion into the business space from personal banking.
When we launched nearly two years ago the assumption the market made was this was mainly aimed at the individual market, because where else would you target such a free bank offering? But we've always been of the mindset that we want to enter business and commercial banking.Michael Jordaan, Co-founder and Chair - Bank Zero
And that is the neglected segment where fees are too high, and where functionality is restricted.Michael Jordaan, Co-founder and Chair - Bank Zero
Jordaan says the Bank Zero offering will make it easier for businesses to open an account and to make payments.
It's very difficult to open a business bank account at the moment he notes, with a lot of paperwork involved.
The team has worked very hard to simplify that, to make the account opening process easy... and now the zero fees are also applicable in the business and commercial market.Michael Jordaan, Co-founder and Chair - Bank Zero
Banking will also be more secure for businesses with Bank Zero, he promises.
Jordaan says in terms of their bank license they are prohibited only from servicing listed companies.
But there are many hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises in this country that are paying too much for their bank fees, and that are also suffering from things like security...Michael Jordaan, Co-founder and Chair - Bank Zero
Apart from a very seamless signup which is all electronic, there are a number of innovations which protect these customers from security risks such as the fact that payments need to be authorised by a number of levels...Michael Jordaan, Co-founder and Chair - Bank Zero
The typical business that joins us can save thousands of rand; it makes a significant difference every single month...there are new options available enabled by new technology, in this case mobile phones and apps...Michael Jordaan, Co-founder and Chair - Bank Zero
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bank Zero 'takes on' traditional banks with app-based commercial banking
Source : https://www.facebook.com/BankZer0/photos/a.936869946482108/1825240487645045
