PowerBall results: Tuesday, 3 October 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 3 October 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 03, 08, 15, 24, 45 PB: 14
PowerBall Plus: 12, 15, 35, 45, 48 PB: 16
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 03/10/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 3, 2023
#PowerBall: 03, 08, 15, 24, 45#PowerBall: 14#PowerBallPLUS: 12, 15, 35, 45, 48#PowerBall: 16 pic.twitter.com/v1BPxmZE0j
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 03/10/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 3, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/vggiEfT269
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 3 October 2023
Source : pixabay.com
