PowerBall results: Tuesday, 3 October 2023





JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 3 October 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 03, 08, 15, 24, 45 PB: 14

PowerBall Plus: 12, 15, 35, 45, 48 PB: 16

Here are dividends for the PowerBall and PowerBallPLUS draw on 03/10/23

