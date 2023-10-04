Republicans remove US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from office
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
For the first time in American history, a US House Speaker has been removed from office by members of his party.
The Republican Party made the unprecedented move against Kevin McCarthy less than a year after his election.
His ouster comes after he cooperated with Democrats to keep the government functional, instead of risking a shutdown.
Donald Trump ally Matt Gaetz is the high-profile House representative who tabled the motion to oust McCarthy.
"It seems very personal with Matt," said McCarthy. "It doesn't look like he's looking out for the country or the institution."
Gaetz denies the claims.
This now leaves the lower chamber of Congress in a state of chaos, according to Gilchrist.
RELATED: Donald Trump’s truth: Why liars might sometimes be considered honest
He's not a popular guy.Adam Gilchrist
What it leaves is chaos.Adam Gilchrist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Republicans remove US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from office
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Kevin McCarthy
More from World
50 years ago oil was weaponized to inflict economic trauma – sound familiar?
Rising oil prices, surging inflation: The Arab embargo 50 years ago weaponized oil to inflict economic trauma.Read More
Expert explains Israeli intelligence after it missed Hamas plans to attack
A US counterterrorism expert explains how Israeli intelligence worksRead More
'The only place for Germany is side by side with Israel' - German Chancellor
Germany has offered military help to Israel after their declaration of war on Hamas.Read More
Aussie TikTok influencer charged for pretending to be a doctor
Before you ask, yes, she wore a stethoscope and scrubs.Read More
BBC refuses to call Hamas militants 'terrorists': 'It means you're taking sides'
The BBC has defended its decision not to describe Hamas militants as "terrorists" in coverage of the recent attacks in Israel.Read More
Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone to pay £652m in fraud case, escapes jail time
Bernie Ecclestone (92) failed to declare £400m of overseas assets to the governmentRead More
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst
Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war.Read More
Instant loan app blackmail scam has led to multiple suicides
A global blackmail scam has victims ending their lives after criminals threaten to humiliate them if they do not pay.Read More
ICRC: 'The human misery we've seen unfolding in Gaza and Israel is devastating'
Israel has announced it's at war following the unprecedented attacks by militant group Hamas.Read More