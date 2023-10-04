Streaming issues? Report here
On this day in 1980... Queen tops the charts with 'Another One Bites The Dust'

4 October 2023 8:02 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Take a trip down memory lane with a round-up of their top 10 songs of all time.

On this day in 1980, British band Queen had everyone rocking out to their hit song, ‘Another One Bites The Dust’.

The song topped the charts on 4 October and went on to become the band’s best-selling single with over seven million copies.

It also ranked number 34 on Billboard’s All-Time Top Songs.

Queen had a unique sound that transcended generations and genres.

RELATED: On this day in 1975, Queen's iconic rock song Bohemian Rhapsody came to life

Take a trip down memory lane with a round-up of their top 10 songs of all time, as ranked by Rolling Stones’ readers:

10) ‘I Want to Break Free’

9) ‘Killer Queen’

8) ‘The Show Must Go On’

7) ‘Under Pressure’

6) ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’

5) ‘Who Wants to Live Forever’

4) ‘Somebody to Love’

3) ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’

2) ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’

RELATED: Queen's 1978 'novelty' hit 'Fat Bottomed Girls' cancelled for younger audience

1) ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’


This article first appeared on 947 : On this day in 1980... Queen tops the charts with 'Another One Bites The Dust'




