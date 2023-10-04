No DStv? No Cricket World Cup! SABC rejects MultiChoice's broadcast rights offer
Another World Cup, another broadcast battle.
In a statement on Tuesday (3 October), DStv and SuperSport owner MultiChoice announced that the SABC rejected its proposals for sub-licensing broadcast rights to the Cricket World Cup.
This statement comes two weeks after the SABC revealed it was negotiating with MultiChoice for the rights.
RELATED: CRICKET LOVERS! SABC SAYS ITS WORKING ON WORLD CUP BROADCAST DEAL
It's reported that MultiChoice offered the rights to the SABC on significantly reduced commercial terms, given its current circumstances, and that MultiChoice is disappointed at the rejection of its various proposals.
Neither the SABC nor MultiChoice revealed how much they are willing to pay or accept for the rights.
The SABC has called the restriction “anti-competitive” and “irrational".
The broadcaster released this statement to the public.
eMedia took out full-page advertisements in the Sunday Times, Rapport, and City Press this weekend, announcing that it has taken legal action against MultiChoice over the Rugby World Cup sub-licensing dispute.
MultiChoice confirmed to MyBroadband that it had received eMedia’s court papers.
“We consider the application to be without merit and have notified eMedia of our intention to oppose it," said MultiChoice.
And so the battle for broadcast rights continues...
This article first appeared on KFM : No DStv? No Cricket World Cup! SABC rejects MultiChoice's broadcast rights offer
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Zaian
More from Sport
England ends Fiji's Rugby World Cup dream (ENG 30-24 FIJ)
England booked a last-four place at Rugby World Cup 2023 with a 30-24 win over Fiji on Sunday.Read More
New Zealand edge Ireland in classic to book Argentina semi-final (IRE 24-28 NZL)
New Zealand beat Ireland in the 2nd quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 to progress to a semi-final against Argentina.Read More
Argentina seals RWC semi-final spot with comeback from behind (WAL 17-29 ARG)
MARSEILLE - Argentina came from behind to beat Wales in the first quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 at Stade de Marseille on Saturday,14 October.Read More
RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be ‘like for like’
South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno shares insights ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarters.Read More
John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash
As Sunday's game between the Bokke and France approaches, Stormers' head coach, John Dobson shares his views.Read More
Antoine Dupont will be France's 'talisman' on Sunday
Who should we bet on for the Rugby World Cup games? Jan de Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.com shares his views.Read More
Cricket World Cup: Proteas TOP OF THE LOG after beating Australia by 134 runs
Cricket writer and commentator Neil Manthorp speaks about the Proteas' latest win in their second Cricket World Cup match.Read More
Orlando Pirates on MTN8: ‘it was an opportunity for us to prove ourselves’
The Buccaneers win put an end to Sundowns' undefeated streak to claim the MTN8 title.Read More
Bryan Habana to join the greats in the World Rugby Hall of Fame
Springbok star Bryan Habana is being inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.Read More