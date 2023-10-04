No DStv? No Cricket World Cup! SABC rejects MultiChoice's broadcast rights offer

Streaming issues? Report here
inside-ewn-702-thumbjpg inside-ewn-702-thumbjpg
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Siyaxoxa ku702 with Siyabonga Motha
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA turned a corner in electricity crisis, but not out the woods yet - Ramokgopa Speaking in his capacity as a member of the ANC NEC as the party held a three-day meeting in Boksburg over the weekend, Kgosientsh... 15 October 2023 9:53 AM
Gayton McKenzie calls for peace among coloured community The PA leader was speaking at the funeral service of Pastor Dwayne Gordon, who was shot dead last week while delivering a sermon a... 15 October 2023 9:16 AM
Progress made in repairing Eldorado Park substation, says City Power The area was plunged into darkness on Friday after the substation caught fire. 15 October 2023 8:59 AM
View all Local
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their... 12 October 2023 9:30 PM
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentiall... 12 October 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen? Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road. 12 October 2023 8:21 PM
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged... 12 October 2023 8:05 PM
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
View all Business
Dining with dogs: Check out THIS hotel's pooch menu! Yes, your fur baby can also have a proper dining experience. 14 October 2023 2:37 PM
Want to enhance your parenting skills? The Intentional Parenting Summit can help The Summit aims to equip and inspire parents and caregivers with the tools and knowledge to raise confident, resilient, and well-r... 14 October 2023 1:11 PM
Plant power - Why gardening is a form of therapy Experts say gardening can reduce stress, anxiety and depression and improve your physical health. 14 October 2023 11:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand edge Ireland in classic to book Argentina semi-final (IRE 24-28 NZL) New Zealand beat Ireland in the 2nd quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 to progress to a semi-final against Argentina. 15 October 2023 9:18 AM
Argentina seals RWC semi-final spot with comeback from behind (WAL 17-29 ARG) MARSEILLE - Argentina came from behind to beat Wales in the first quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 at Stade de Marseille on S... 14 October 2023 8:27 PM
RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be ‘like for like’ South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno shares insights ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarters. 13 October 2023 3:43 PM
View all Sport
New Showmax series unmasks Gqeberha serial killer 'Boetie Boer’ Crystal Orderson chats to Jasyn Howes, the director of the Showmax series Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind of A Monster. 15 October 2023 11:46 AM
‘The Queen Show’ ready to rock you! Crystal Orderson chats to Dirk Badenhorst who’s the director of the Mzansi Ballet Company’s ‘The Queen Show’. It’ll be on at Piete... 15 October 2023 9:18 AM
SA musician Pixie Whip shows off her magical musical style Crystal Orderson chats to South African musician Pixie Whip about her musical journey. 14 October 2023 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
50 years ago oil was weaponized to inflict economic trauma – sound familiar? Rising oil prices, surging inflation: The Arab embargo 50 years ago weaponized oil to inflict economic trauma. 13 October 2023 3:50 PM
Expert explains Israeli intelligence after it missed Hamas plans to attack A US counterterrorism expert explains how Israeli intelligence works 13 October 2023 3:46 PM
'The only place for Germany is side by side with Israel' - German Chancellor Germany has offered military help to Israel after their declaration of war on Hamas. 13 October 2023 2:04 PM
View all World
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

No DStv? No Cricket World Cup! SABC rejects MultiChoice's broadcast rights offer

4 October 2023 9:52 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
SABC Board
Multichoice Africa
2023 Cricket World Cup

DStv and MultiChoice announced that the SABC rejected its offer for sub-licensing broadcast rights to the Cricket World Cup.

Another World Cup, another broadcast battle.

In a statement on Tuesday (3 October), DStv and SuperSport owner MultiChoice announced that the SABC rejected its proposals for sub-licensing broadcast rights to the Cricket World Cup.

This statement comes two weeks after the SABC revealed it was negotiating with MultiChoice for the rights.

RELATED: CRICKET LOVERS! SABC SAYS ITS WORKING ON WORLD CUP BROADCAST DEAL

It's reported that MultiChoice offered the rights to the SABC on significantly reduced commercial terms, given its current circumstances, and that MultiChoice is disappointed at the rejection of its various proposals.

Neither the SABC nor MultiChoice revealed how much they are willing to pay or accept for the rights.

The SABC has called the restriction “anti-competitive” and “irrational".

The broadcaster released this statement to the public.

eMedia took out full-page advertisements in the Sunday Times, Rapport, and City Press this weekend, announcing that it has taken legal action against MultiChoice over the Rugby World Cup sub-licensing dispute.

MultiChoice confirmed to MyBroadband that it had received eMedia’s court papers.

“We consider the application to be without merit and have notified eMedia of our intention to oppose it," said MultiChoice.

And so the battle for broadcast rights continues...


This article first appeared on KFM : No DStv? No Cricket World Cup! SABC rejects MultiChoice's broadcast rights offer




4 October 2023 9:52 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
SABC Board
Multichoice Africa
2023 Cricket World Cup

More from Sport

England ends Fiji's Rugby World Cup dream (ENG 30-24 FIJ)

15 October 2023 7:12 PM

England booked a last-four place at Rugby World Cup 2023 with a 30-24 win over Fiji on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

New Zealand edge Ireland in classic to book Argentina semi-final (IRE 24-28 NZL)

15 October 2023 9:18 AM

New Zealand beat Ireland in the 2nd quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 to progress to a semi-final against Argentina.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Rugby Media Zone

Argentina seals RWC semi-final spot with comeback from behind (WAL 17-29 ARG)

14 October 2023 8:27 PM

MARSEILLE - Argentina came from behind to beat Wales in the first quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 at Stade de Marseille on Saturday,14 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: World Rugby Media Zone

RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be ‘like for like’

13 October 2023 3:43 PM

South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno shares insights ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Stormers coach John Dobson. Picture: @TheCurrieCup/Twitter

John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash

13 October 2023 2:07 PM

As Sunday's game between the Bokke and France approaches, Stormers' head coach, John Dobson shares his views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: World Rugby Media Zone, screengrab

Antoine Dupont will be France's 'talisman' on Sunday

13 October 2023 10:42 AM

Who should we bet on for the Rugby World Cup games? Jan de Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.com shares his views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© alekstaurus/123rf.com

Cricket World Cup: Proteas TOP OF THE LOG after beating Australia by 134 runs

13 October 2023 9:28 AM

Cricket writer and commentator Neil Manthorp speaks about the Proteas' latest win in their second Cricket World Cup match.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa speaks to Orlando Pirates coach, Jose Riveiro, defender Olisa Ndah, and goalkeeper Sipho Chaine. Photo: 947

Orlando Pirates on MTN8: ‘it was an opportunity for us to prove ourselves’

12 October 2023 2:49 PM

The Buccaneers win put an end to Sundowns' undefeated streak to claim the MTN8 title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bryan Habana on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie. Photographed by Ruth Smith (@ruthsmithcreates) on 26 July 2023.

Bryan Habana to join the greats in the World Rugby Hall of Fame

12 October 2023 11:39 AM

Springbok star Bryan Habana is being inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Lukhanyo Am in action for the Springboks. Picture: @Springboks/X

Bok players and split delay against France: tactic or something to worry about?

12 October 2023 11:28 AM

Sports editor, Craig Ray predicts Sunday's Bokke vs France game, noting that Rassie's breaking "the golden rule of rugby."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

England ends Fiji's Rugby World Cup dream (ENG 30-24 FIJ)

Sport

Expert on Joburg Water supply issues: ‘Blaming the public totally disingenuous’

Local

What is a 'delusionship'? These are the signs you're in one

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Migration has exceeded government's projections and budget, notes Nkadimeng

15 October 2023 5:28 PM

IFP Gauteng hosts memorial service in honour of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

15 October 2023 5:13 PM

eThekwini Municipality suspends officials linked to fraud worth R17m

15 October 2023 4:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA