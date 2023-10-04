100% of Western Cape government departments and entities get unqualified audits

Streaming issues? Report here
inside-ewn-702-thumbjpg inside-ewn-702-thumbjpg
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Siyaxoxa ku702 with Siyabonga Motha
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA turned a corner in electricity crisis, but not out the woods yet - Ramokgopa Speaking in his capacity as a member of the ANC NEC as the party held a three-day meeting in Boksburg over the weekend, Kgosientsh... 15 October 2023 9:53 AM
Gayton McKenzie calls for peace among coloured community The PA leader was speaking at the funeral service of Pastor Dwayne Gordon, who was shot dead last week while delivering a sermon a... 15 October 2023 9:16 AM
Progress made in repairing Eldorado Park substation, says City Power The area was plunged into darkness on Friday after the substation caught fire. 15 October 2023 8:59 AM
View all Local
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their... 12 October 2023 9:30 PM
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentiall... 12 October 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen? Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road. 12 October 2023 8:21 PM
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged... 12 October 2023 8:05 PM
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
View all Business
Dining with dogs: Check out THIS hotel's pooch menu! Yes, your fur baby can also have a proper dining experience. 14 October 2023 2:37 PM
Want to enhance your parenting skills? The Intentional Parenting Summit can help The Summit aims to equip and inspire parents and caregivers with the tools and knowledge to raise confident, resilient, and well-r... 14 October 2023 1:11 PM
Plant power - Why gardening is a form of therapy Experts say gardening can reduce stress, anxiety and depression and improve your physical health. 14 October 2023 11:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand edge Ireland in classic to book Argentina semi-final (IRE 24-28 NZL) New Zealand beat Ireland in the 2nd quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 to progress to a semi-final against Argentina. 15 October 2023 9:18 AM
Argentina seals RWC semi-final spot with comeback from behind (WAL 17-29 ARG) MARSEILLE - Argentina came from behind to beat Wales in the first quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 at Stade de Marseille on S... 14 October 2023 8:27 PM
RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be ‘like for like’ South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno shares insights ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarters. 13 October 2023 3:43 PM
View all Sport
New Showmax series unmasks Gqeberha serial killer 'Boetie Boer’ Crystal Orderson chats to Jasyn Howes, the director of the Showmax series Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind of A Monster. 15 October 2023 11:46 AM
‘The Queen Show’ ready to rock you! Crystal Orderson chats to Dirk Badenhorst who’s the director of the Mzansi Ballet Company’s ‘The Queen Show’. It’ll be on at Piete... 15 October 2023 9:18 AM
SA musician Pixie Whip shows off her magical musical style Crystal Orderson chats to South African musician Pixie Whip about her musical journey. 14 October 2023 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
50 years ago oil was weaponized to inflict economic trauma – sound familiar? Rising oil prices, surging inflation: The Arab embargo 50 years ago weaponized oil to inflict economic trauma. 13 October 2023 3:50 PM
Expert explains Israeli intelligence after it missed Hamas plans to attack A US counterterrorism expert explains how Israeli intelligence works 13 October 2023 3:46 PM
'The only place for Germany is side by side with Israel' - German Chancellor Germany has offered military help to Israel after their declaration of war on Hamas. 13 October 2023 2:04 PM
View all World
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

100% of Western Cape government departments and entities get unqualified audits

4 October 2023 9:24 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
#WesternCape
audit outcomes

"It's impressive to see this consistency coming out of the Western Cape," says local governance expert Dr Thina Nzo.

Pippa Hudson interviews Dr Thina Nzo, a local governance specialist at the Public Affairs Research Institute (Pari).

All 14 Western Cape Provincial Departments, in addition to each of its 11 entities, have achieved unqualified audits in the 2022/2023 financial year, making it the best audit outcome received by the Western Cape Government in five years.

We do not action good governance for the sake of it. We do it because this is how we improve our service delivery. These audit outcomes are the tangible result of the Western Cape Government's drive for clean governance.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

An 'unqualified report' indicates that the financial systems are sufficient to warrant good audit outcomes while highlighting areas that need to be fixed or tightened.

The unqualified audits are great news for investors, says Nzo.

Cape Town / Pexels: Pixabay
Cape Town / Pexels: Pixabay

RELATED: 38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General

It's quite impressive to actually see this consistency coming out of the Western Cape.

Dr Thina Nzo, Researcher Associate – Public Affairs Research Institute

It gives an investor [confidence] to say that the state has got its systems under control.

Dr Thina Nzo, Researcher Associate – Public Affairs Research Institute

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 100% of Western Cape government departments and entities get unqualified audits




4 October 2023 9:24 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
#WesternCape
audit outcomes

More from Business

FILE: Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: @DMRE_ZA/Twitter

Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa

12 October 2023 9:30 PM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their funding sources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© scharfsinn86/123rf.com

When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen?

12 October 2023 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Coal-fired power plants were under inspection by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAgovnews

Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge

12 October 2023 8:05 PM

A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged coal smugglers says the Revenue Service. They are believed to have supplied sub-standard coal to Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockphotorbl/123rf.com

'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA

12 October 2023 7:22 PM

The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentially lethal for the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Oksana Mironova /123rf

It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming

12 October 2023 9:15 AM

Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms

11 October 2023 9:49 PM

Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs)

11 October 2023 8:25 PM

There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Vodacom Hearing Challenge video on TikTok @vodacom

Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold'

11 October 2023 7:52 PM

Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dekdoyjaidee/123rf.com

CompCom to investigate bank fees for PayShap, as TymeBank charges zero

11 October 2023 7:18 PM

The SA Reserve Bank has taken the unusual step of asking the Competition Commission to investigate, after raising the possibility of price gouging with the bank fees customers are charged for using PayShap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© faizalramli/123rf.com

A glass half empty? Why Cadbury has edited its ‘glass and a half’ tagline

11 October 2023 4:45 PM

The growing phenomenon of shrinkflation led to changes in Cadbury’s “Glass and a half (of milk) in every slab” claim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

England ends Fiji's Rugby World Cup dream (ENG 30-24 FIJ)

Sport

Expert on Joburg Water supply issues: ‘Blaming the public totally disingenuous’

Local

What is a 'delusionship'? These are the signs you're in one

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Migration has exceeded government's projections and budget, notes Nkadimeng

15 October 2023 5:28 PM

IFP Gauteng hosts memorial service in honour of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

15 October 2023 5:13 PM

eThekwini Municipality suspends officials linked to fraud worth R17m

15 October 2023 4:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA