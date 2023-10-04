100% of Western Cape government departments and entities get unqualified audits





Pippa Hudson interviews Dr Thina Nzo, a local governance specialist at the Public Affairs Research Institute (Pari).

All 14 Western Cape Provincial Departments, in addition to each of its 11 entities, have achieved unqualified audits in the 2022/2023 financial year, making it the best audit outcome received by the Western Cape Government in five years.

We do not action good governance for the sake of it. We do it because this is how we improve our service delivery. These audit outcomes are the tangible result of the Western Cape Government's drive for clean governance. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

An 'unqualified report' indicates that the financial systems are sufficient to warrant good audit outcomes while highlighting areas that need to be fixed or tightened.

The unqualified audits are great news for investors, says Nzo.

It's quite impressive to actually see this consistency coming out of the Western Cape. Dr Thina Nzo, Researcher Associate – Public Affairs Research Institute

It gives an investor [confidence] to say that the state has got its systems under control. Dr Thina Nzo, Researcher Associate – Public Affairs Research Institute

