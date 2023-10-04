Happy 77th birthday, Susan Sarandon! Look back at her best films
American actor Susan Sarandon celebrates her 77th birthday today (4 October).
She is one of Hollywood’s most prolific actors, having started her career in the 1970s.
Today she is best known for her work in television, film, and even theatre.
We celebrate the actor’s big day with a look back at her 10 best movies, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes:
10) ‘Lorenzo’s Oil’ (1992)
Susan Sarandon, Nick Nolte, and Zack O'Malley Greenburg in Lorenzo's Oil (1992) pic.twitter.com/YNsE5Hd9KN' Frame Found (@framefound) July 17, 2022
9) ‘Little Women’ (1994)
i’m obsessed with this promotional photo for little women (1994) where the ladies of the film gather around to hear susan sarandon read the book little women pic.twitter.com/YtGvc0ojE4' ana (@pelicinema) December 24, 2021
8) ‘Enchanted’ (2008)
Susan Sarandon in Enchanted pic.twitter.com/9ntLsF89kH' Profa054 (@profa054) June 2, 2021
7) ‘Dead Man Walking’ (1995)
Susan Sarandon, 'Dead Man Walking' (Best Actress, 1995) #Oscars #oscarsclip pic.twitter.com/XbMuVoYdsg' oscarsclip 🎀 (@oscarsclip) January 21, 2022
6) ‘The Celluloid Closet’ (1996)
5) ‘Bob Roberts’ (1992)
Susan Sarandon and Fred Ward in Bob Roberts (1992) pic.twitter.com/EleGj0v3fm' Frame Found (@framefound) October 8, 2019
4) ‘Bull Durham’ (1989)
#MarchMovieMadnessChallenge @Multiplat_Mike March 12th - Favorite performance by Susan Sarandon' Neil (@neilbelieves) March 12, 2023
Bull Durham (1988) pic.twitter.com/Iw8iqUzB9s
3) ‘The Player’ (1992)
Susan Sarandon, Peter Falk, and Jack Riley in The Player (1992) pic.twitter.com/l2GO6VGk7j' Frame Found (@framefound) May 18, 2022
2) ‘Survivors Guide To Prison’ (2018)
1) ‘Atlantic City’ (1980)
Susan Sarandon as Sally Matthews for Atlantic City pic.twitter.com/a6vJIzX3er' Everything Susan Sarandon (@sarandonarchive) October 30, 2021
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 77th birthday, Susan Sarandon! Look back at her best films
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Susan_Sarandon,_Festival_de_Sitges_2017.jpg
