Zuma to challenge Ramaphosa's appointment of Zondo as chief justice
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has filed a court notice to oppose the appointment of Raymond Zondo as the country’s chief justice.
Zuma said President Cyril Ramaphosa acted irrationally by ignoring the advice of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) by appointing Zondo to the position.
Last year, the JSC recommended Judge Mandisa Maya as their preferred candidate for chief justice, however, Ramaphosa appointed Zondo to the position, saying the decision remained the sole prerogative of the state president.
Out of the four candidates interviewed by the JSC for the position of chief justice, Zondo scored the least number of points.
In appointing Zondo as chief justice, Ramaphosa said the JSC was an advisory body and its recommendations were not binding on him.
Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, said that Ramaphosa must explain in court why he overlooked the JSC’s recommendation for Zondo.
"Mr Ramaphosa will be called upon indeed to dispel the allegations or suspicion that Zondo was being unduly rewarded for absolving Ramaphosa for his role in the Bosasa CR17 scandals, amongst other things."
Manyi said Ramaphosa had filed notice to oppose Zuma’s application while the JSC filed a notice to abide by the eventual court decision.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma to challenge Ramaphosa's appointment of Zondo as chief justice
More from Politics
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst
Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war.Read More
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their funding sources.Read More
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA
The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentially lethal for the economy.Read More
Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict
It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict.Read More
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war
The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country.Read More
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?
BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray HartleyRead More
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate?
Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Nyati at the end of October.Read More
[WATCH] 'God told me I WILL be the president of South Africa' – Mogoeng Mogoeng
"It sounds nonsensical but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is."Read More
SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine
Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has since renewed its air strikes on the strip as fighting continues.Read More
More from Local
Here's how you can sponsor a child's education for an ENTIRE YEAR for only R444
NGO Afrika Tikkun Bambanani’s 444 campaign is aimed at getting as many underprivileged children as possible into an Early Childhood Development programme.Read More
Expert on Joburg Water supply issues: ‘Blaming the public totally disingenuous’
Anthony Turton said while he recognises the impact of the spike in water consumption due to population growth, Johannesburg Water failed to heed the initial signs indicating a potential infrastructure collapse.Read More
SA turned a corner in electricity crisis, but not out the woods yet - Ramokgopa
Speaking in his capacity as a member of the ANC NEC as the party held a three-day meeting in Boksburg over the weekend, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told journalists that there would definitely be less load shedding by December.Read More
Gayton McKenzie calls for peace among coloured community
The PA leader was speaking at the funeral service of Pastor Dwayne Gordon, who was shot dead last week while delivering a sermon as a guest pastor at the Eagles Christian Centre in Newlands.Read More
Progress made in repairing Eldorado Park substation, says City Power
The area was plunged into darkness on Friday after the substation caught fire.Read More
Intense public service wage talks could see unions clinch 2-year deal with govt
Disputes over the 2022/23 financial year were finally settled recently, paving the way for the current financial year to go ahead.Read More
Parents must ensure centres where matric exams written are accredited: Umalusi
The education quality assurance body reported there were unregistered schools and colleges that scammed unsuspecting candidates into registering with them when they were not accredited to carry out the exams.Read More
Joburg Water dispatches 55 tankers to areas affected by outages
The water utility said areas such as Linmeyer, Mayfair, and Melville have been experiencing prolonged water outages due to it receiving low to intermittent supply from Rand Water into the South Hills pump station.Read More
Safe spaces for the homeless in Cape Town are 'world class facilities' - Mayor
With high levels of homelessness, it can be difficult to find viable alternatives for vulnerable people.Read More