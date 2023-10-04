Bedbug panic sweeps France as infestations climb





Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories. (Skip to 3:09)

A plague of bedbugs has hit Paris and other French cities, provoking a wave of insectophobia, says Gilchrist.

Bedbugs have reportedly been spotted in cinemas, public transport, and at Charles-de-Gaulle Airport.

While sightings have increased in recent weeks, the trend goes back several years - every late summer when the French return from vacation.

Paris Fashion Week and the Rugby World Cup are also currently happening in France.

Officials have also raised concerns about health and safety ahead of next year’s Olympic Games.

But could people just be getting a little overanxious?

I wonder if it’s a little pre-Olympic panic pants thing. Remember the FIFA World Cup in South Africa? There were all those ‘deadly snakes’ that were lying in wait for the England team as reported here [in the UK]. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

