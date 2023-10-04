Bedbug panic sweeps France as infestations climb
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories. (Skip to 3:09)
A plague of bedbugs has hit Paris and other French cities, provoking a wave of insectophobia, says Gilchrist.
Bedbugs have reportedly been spotted in cinemas, public transport, and at Charles-de-Gaulle Airport.
While sightings have increased in recent weeks, the trend goes back several years - every late summer when the French return from vacation.
Paris Fashion Week and the Rugby World Cup are also currently happening in France.
Officials have also raised concerns about health and safety ahead of next year’s Olympic Games.
But could people just be getting a little overanxious?
I wonder if it’s a little pre-Olympic panic pants thing. Remember the FIFA World Cup in South Africa? There were all those ‘deadly snakes’ that were lying in wait for the England team as reported here [in the UK].Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/brown-8-legged-insect-on-black-surface-35804/
More from World
‘If Palestine was free, we’d all live in peace’
Former South African representative to Palestine, Raf Gangat, says that while he does not disagree that Israel has a right to defend itself, Palestine has a right to be free.Read More
Israel-Hamas war: 'This is a massive failure of the Israeli intelligence system'
Times of Israel's political and legal correspondent Carrie Keller-Lynn says Hamas does not want peace in the Middle East.Read More
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya
Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges.Read More
50 years ago oil was weaponized to inflict economic trauma – sound familiar?
Rising oil prices, surging inflation: The Arab embargo 50 years ago weaponized oil to inflict economic trauma.Read More
Expert explains Israeli intelligence after it missed Hamas plans to attack
A US counterterrorism expert explains how Israeli intelligence worksRead More
'The only place for Germany is side by side with Israel' - German Chancellor
Germany has offered military help to Israel after their declaration of war on Hamas.Read More
Aussie TikTok influencer charged for pretending to be a doctor
Before you ask, yes, she wore a stethoscope and scrubs.Read More
BBC refuses to call Hamas militants 'terrorists': 'It means you're taking sides'
The BBC has defended its decision not to describe Hamas militants as "terrorists" in coverage of the recent attacks in Israel.Read More
Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone to pay £652m in fraud case, escapes jail time
Bernie Ecclestone (92) failed to declare £400m of overseas assets to the governmentRead More