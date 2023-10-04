Elon Musk's ex takes billionaire to court for 'withholding kids'
Experimental pop musician, Grimes (35) and tech billionaire Elon Musk (52) dated on and off from about 2018 to 2022.
During their relationship, they welcomed a son, X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020, and a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, in December 2021.
Last month, Musk’s biographer, Walter Isaacs revealed in his book that Musk and Grimes privately welcomed a third child, Techno Mechanicus, via surrogate in June 2022.
Grimes called out Musk and Shivon Zilis, the mother of Musk's recently born twins, on the billionaire's social media platform, X (previously Twitter) when Isaacs shared pictures of Musk spending time with two of his 11 children.
Grimes commented on the image which has since been deleted saying: “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”
It's reported that Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, filed a petition with San Francisco courts on Friday (29 September) “to establish a parental relationship” and share custody with Musk.
Musk and Grimes have both been quiet about this latest court petition on social media... for now.
