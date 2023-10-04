On this day in 1929, Table Mountain Cableway, the world's 5th wonder was founded





On this day (4 October) in 1929, the Table Mountain Cableway, one of the world's most popular tourist attractions in Cape Town, was unveiled.

The mayor of Cape Town at the time, Rev. A. J. S. Lewis, opened the official ceremony, which was attended by over 200 people.

From the 1870's many Cape Town citizens had suggested the introduction of a railway line to the top of Table Mountain but plans to implement a proposed rack railway were delayed by the outbreak of the Anglo-Boer war until it's inception in 1929 - back then a restaurant at the mountain's top probably wasn't imaginable!

Today, Mzansi's Table Mountain and it's Cableway have been ranked as the fifth natural wonder of the world with an overall wonder score of 7.67 out of 10.

Table Mountain Cableway has also bagged the title of Africa's number one tourist attraction - not once, but FIVE times!

This fantastical natural site boasts an impressive 81.83% of “excellent” reviews and only a small 0.26% of “terrible” reviews.

Here's to the Cape's timeless adventure - bringing in international tourists and connecting locals through epic experiences.

