The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Opinion
[WATCH] 'Pet stylist' Mehmet Gunes goes viral for grooming cute canines

4 October 2023 12:15 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
VIRAL VIDEOS
Barb's wire

Mehmet Gunes' clients are cute when they arrive and even cuter when they leave his salon!

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online and interesting topics which includes a dog groomer, Mehmet Gunes who has gone viral.

Skip to 8:56 for this one.

Friedman reports that Gunes is a professional dog groomer who trained in Moscow and now owns a pet styling salon in Istanbul.

Gunes grooms mostly poodles and pomeranians who look like adorable teddy bears at the end, says Friedman.

The dog groomer has garnered more than two million followers on TikTok and over 200,000 on Instagram.

Gunes posts his work online and gets millions of views from one video alone.

RELATED: [PICS] A DRIVING DOG IS THE PUPETRATOR OF OWNER'S SPEEDING FINE

If you were wondering, yes, these doggies sit still until they're perfectly styled.

"They are hilarious, cute, and worth the watch" promises Friedman.

See for yourself and be prepared for the cutest things you'll see on the internet today!

Friedman says that she "loves that there are people online who enjoy these types of videos."

And we do too! Imagine... working with the cutest canines and making them cuter - what a job!

RELATED: HORSE FLASHING AROUND M5 RESCUED. NOW LOOKING FOR FOREVER HOME, CAN YOU HELP?


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] 'Pet stylist' Mehmet Gunes goes viral for grooming cute canines




