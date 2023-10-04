[WEATHER UPDATE] Prepare for a SCORCHING weekend as Gauteng enters a heatwave





South African Weather Service Forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen updates Ray White (skip to 45:20)

Gauteng residents can expect high temperatures for the rest of the week and the weekend as we head into a heatwave.

A heatwave is defined as temperatures at least 5 degrees hotter than the average temperature of the hottest month for at least 3 consecutive days.

In Johannesburg, there will be highs of 28°C and 29°C until Sunday, and lows between 15°C and 17°C.

In Pretoria, temperatures will reach 32°C on Friday and Sunday, with low 30s expected for the rest of the week.

Vilijoen says that in the Southern parts of Gauteng, there will be temperatures up to 33°C and 34°C.

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 4.10.2023 pic.twitter.com/oMPcfbKTqm ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 4, 2023

These temperatures are going to last up until at least Friday. Elizabeth Viljoen, SAWS Forecaster

If you are in any of these extremely hot areas, be sure to stay well hydrated and brace for a scorching weekend.

Listen to the interview above for more.