Scotland vs Ireland pool decider: ‘There’s a lot at stake for everyone’

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cage-free farming: ‘Chickens need to be free to fly like Kolbe’ The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) is calling for a switch to cage-free farming. 16 October 2023 12:23 PM
Concerns rise as 31% uncounted in Census 2022 compared to 14.6% in Census 2011 This means that about a third of people and households in South Africa were not counted. 16 October 2023 12:13 PM
Public Interest SA launches Whistleblowers Awards to celebrate brave individuals The ceremony will be held at the end of October. 16 October 2023 11:16 AM
View all Local
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their... 12 October 2023 9:30 PM
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentiall... 12 October 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
'Fiscal crisis' exaggerated by National Treasury: Institute for Economic Justice The IEJ research finds that South Africa’s current debt levels should not be characterised as being at ‘crisis’ proportions. 16 October 2023 6:50 PM
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen? Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road. 12 October 2023 8:21 PM
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged... 12 October 2023 8:05 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Impawsible? Fat Bear Week names winner 'thicker than a bowl of oatmeal' Yes, this is a competition in the US and a mamma bear won. 16 October 2023 2:56 PM
How to achieve healthy balance in a busy life: ‘It’s about being intentional’ When life becomes busy and stressful, it can be challenging to find balance. 16 October 2023 1:59 PM
[WATCH] Love WINS! Lobola negotiations go well for a mixed race couple Have you dated or married someone from a different race? 16 October 2023 12:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’ "I never thought it would last up until the time break." 16 October 2023 10:41 AM
We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October. 16 October 2023 12:09 AM
France reacts to narrow defeat by South Africa, ending host nation's dream French team manager Raphael Ibanez reacts following their 29-28 defeat by South Africa at Stade de France on Sunday (15 October). 15 October 2023 11:47 PM
View all Sport
Netflix to open new retail stores Don’t expect a ‘Blockbuster’ or ‘Mr. Video’ revival just yet. 16 October 2023 2:44 PM
Michael Caine announces his retirement from acting after seven decades After seven decades, 160 films, veteran actor Michael Caine is putting down his script. 16 October 2023 1:33 PM
Internet reacts to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's love life: 'We're tired of her' Should celebs keep their love lives private? People don't seem to care anymore. 16 October 2023 11:03 AM
View all Entertainment
‘If Palestine was free, we’d all live in peace’ Former South African representative to Palestine, Raf Gangat, says that while he does not disagree that Israel has a right to defe... 16 October 2023 11:38 AM
Israel-Hamas war: 'This is a massive failure of the Israeli intelligence system' Times of Israel's political and legal correspondent Carrie Keller-Lynn says Hamas does not want peace in the Middle East. 16 October 2023 10:05 AM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
View all World
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Scotland vs Ireland pool decider: ‘There’s a lot at stake for everyone’

4 October 2023 2:18 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup

Robert Marawa chats to former Springboks Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse about the latest from the Bok camp.

On the latest episode of Room Dividers, Robert Marawa is joined by Thando Manana (former Springbok loose forward) and Ashwin Willemse (former Springbok wing).

The trio catch up on the latest news out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup camps, including the Springboks losing another player to injury.

While the Springboks managed a 49–18 win against Tonga over the weekend, it wasn’t as easy a game as everyone thought it would be.

This also marked the official return for Handrè Pollard, replacing Malcolm Marx who was ruled out due to an injury.

RELATED: Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection'

While there was constant speculation about what the dynamic would be between Pollard and Manie Libbok, both players proved their worth.

The two players have really shown the distinct difference between who they are in general at number 10 and what they bring to the game. I think one has to really give compliments to the coaching staff to actually have the ability to observe really what are the qualities of each player.

Ashwin Willemse, former Springbok wing

The Springbok camp took another hit this week after Makazole Mapimpi was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament following a cheek and eye socket fracture.

The team called up centre, Lukhanyo Am as a replacement.

RELATED: Am called up after Mapimpi ruled out of Bok RWC campaign

Mapimpi got a hat-trick [against Romania]. It is quite a sad loss, it would have been great to see the likes of Mapimpi with a Lukhanyo Am coming back.

Ashwin Willemse, former Springbok wing

The world champions are on the cusp of making it to the knockout stages in France.

The team is awaiting the outcome of the game between Ireland and Scotland set to take place on Saturday (7 October).

In Pool B, South Africa is in the first position with 15 points, followed by Ireland on 14 and Scotland on 10.

Only the top two in the group will qualify for the quarter-finals and Scotland would need to beat Ireland by a margin of 21 points or more to advance.

It would take an extraordinary result to push South Africa into third place.

A likely quarter-final against either France or New Zealand will follow on the weekend of 14 October.

RELATED: How Scotland can still break South African hearts at the Rugby World Cup

[Scotland] last beat Ireland by more than seven points in 2001. This is 2023, this is Andy Ferrel [Ireland coach] wanting to leave a legacy away from the English crowd so there’s a lot at stake for everyone.

Thando Manana, former Springbok loose forward

Listen to the full discussion above.


This article first appeared on 947 : Scotland vs Ireland pool decider: ‘There’s a lot at stake for everyone’




4 October 2023 2:18 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

Robert Marawa is in France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo: 947

Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’

16 October 2023 10:41 AM

"I never thought it would last up until the time break."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi

16 October 2023 12:09 AM

The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

France reacts to narrow defeat by South Africa, ending host nation's dream

15 October 2023 11:47 PM

French team manager Raphael Ibanez reacts following their 29-28 defeat by South Africa at Stade de France on Sunday (15 October).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

South Africa narrowly beats France in 7-try thriller (FRA 28-29 RSA)

15 October 2023 11:30 PM

Defending champion Springboks South booked a Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final against England after beating hosts France 29-28.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa end French Rugby World Cup hopes in Paris (FRA 28-29 RSA)

15 October 2023 11:04 PM

The defending champion Springboks booked a Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final against England.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

England ends Fiji's Rugby World Cup dream (ENG 30-24 FIJ)

15 October 2023 7:12 PM

England booked a last-four place at Rugby World Cup 2023 with a 30-24 win over Fiji on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

New Zealand edge Ireland in classic to book Argentina semi-final (IRE 24-28 NZL)

15 October 2023 9:18 AM

New Zealand beat Ireland in the 2nd quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 to progress to a semi-final against Argentina.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Rugby Media Zone

Argentina seals RWC semi-final spot with comeback from behind (WAL 17-29 ARG)

14 October 2023 8:27 PM

MARSEILLE - Argentina came from behind to beat Wales in the first quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 at Stade de Marseille on Saturday,14 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: World Rugby Media Zone

RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be ‘like for like’

13 October 2023 3:43 PM

South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno shares insights ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Stormers coach John Dobson. Picture: @TheCurrieCup/Twitter

John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash

13 October 2023 2:07 PM

As Sunday's game between the Bokke and France approaches, Stormers' head coach, John Dobson shares his views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

55% of grade 6 teachers can only read at the level of a grade 4 pupil – report

Local

Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal

Politics

World Restart a Heart Day: What to do if someone’s heart stops

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Misuzulu's anointing as king was premature, court told

16 October 2023 9:00 PM

Former UJ professor arrested for allegedly defrauding the institution of R14m

16 October 2023 8:43 PM

Springbok Women's Sevens book 2024 Olympic Games ticket

16 October 2023 7:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA