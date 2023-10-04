Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy?
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week, a "how to" TikTok video by The Crazy Store is the zero pick for Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group.
He makes the point that smaller brands can do effective marketing even if they don't have the big bucks.
RELATED: Fear Fk l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator
However The Crazy Store video teaching would-be influencers how to become the next big thing makes no sense to Patricios.
They have this person dressed up as a duck... trying to teach you to be this influencer, but I think they're missing the point - really what they want to try and do, is to sell their products.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
Patricios makes the point that this production doesn't tell us what The Crazy Store sells or what their brand offering is about.
To top it all, the things the would-be influencer needs ('a tripod, a laptop and confidence') featured in the video, aren't even products sold in the stores he says in disbelief.
I get it, that they're targeting the younger audience, but I don't think they're doing anything for their brand. They're not being deliberate, they're not being measured. I'm not sure what the goal of the advertising actually is.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (The Crazy Store discussion at 5:25)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy?
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@thecrazystoresa
