SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim





If you lose your cellphone or it gets stolen, you no longer have to schlep into a store to have your old number applied to a new SIM card.

A Vodacom subscriber for instance, can buy a new prepaid starter pack and then dial a number from the new SIM for a call centre agent to apply the old number to that SIM.

But what's to stop criminals from doing this? asks consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

The point is that these processes companies have set up to make life more convenient for consumers can be exploited by the baddies and a SIM swap is a prime example.

Once they have got into their victim's bank account they can use that new SIM to set themselves up as a new beneficiary and transfer money into theiraccount.

Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who received an SMS notifying her of a SIM swap application on her number.

Within minutes the customer called the helpline to inform Vodacom she had NOT authorised this.

The application was processed anyway and she lost a combined amount of R187 000 from her various bank accounts.

After much to-ing and fro-ing this client's case was resolved after Vodacom investigated.

But why is it that Vodacom doesn’t proceed with a sim swap ONLY when the original owner of the number confirms that they've requested it?

Vodacom's response:

“This would be highly problematic for customers that have had their devices lost or stolen and would be unable to confirm a SIM swap without having to physically visit a store. By way of context, the vast majority of SIM swap requests are as a result of a device being lost or stolen.”

The bottom line:

Don’t neglect to check your SMSs regularly. A sim swap notification is not one you want to miss. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

