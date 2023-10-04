'UIF is broken': Big business wants fund placed under administration

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cage-free farming: ‘Chickens need to be free to fly like Kolbe’ The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) is calling for a switch to cage-free farming. 16 October 2023 12:23 PM
Concerns rise as 31% uncounted in Census 2022 compared to 14.6% in Census 2011 This means that about a third of people and households in South Africa were not counted. 16 October 2023 12:13 PM
Public Interest SA launches Whistleblowers Awards to celebrate brave individuals The ceremony will be held at the end of October. 16 October 2023 11:16 AM
View all Local
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their... 12 October 2023 9:30 PM
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentiall... 12 October 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
'Fiscal crisis' exaggerated by National Treasury: Institute for Economic Justice The IEJ research finds that South Africa’s current debt levels should not be characterised as being at ‘crisis’ proportions. 16 October 2023 6:50 PM
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen? Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road. 12 October 2023 8:21 PM
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged... 12 October 2023 8:05 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Impawsible? Fat Bear Week names winner 'thicker than a bowl of oatmeal' Yes, this is a competition in the US and a mamma bear won. 16 October 2023 2:56 PM
How to achieve healthy balance in a busy life: ‘It’s about being intentional’ When life becomes busy and stressful, it can be challenging to find balance. 16 October 2023 1:59 PM
[WATCH] Love WINS! Lobola negotiations go well for a mixed race couple Have you dated or married someone from a different race? 16 October 2023 12:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’ "I never thought it would last up until the time break." 16 October 2023 10:41 AM
We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October. 16 October 2023 12:09 AM
France reacts to narrow defeat by South Africa, ending host nation's dream French team manager Raphael Ibanez reacts following their 29-28 defeat by South Africa at Stade de France on Sunday (15 October). 15 October 2023 11:47 PM
View all Sport
Netflix to open new retail stores Don’t expect a ‘Blockbuster’ or ‘Mr. Video’ revival just yet. 16 October 2023 2:44 PM
Michael Caine announces his retirement from acting after seven decades After seven decades, 160 films, veteran actor Michael Caine is putting down his script. 16 October 2023 1:33 PM
Internet reacts to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's love life: 'We're tired of her' Should celebs keep their love lives private? People don't seem to care anymore. 16 October 2023 11:03 AM
View all Entertainment
‘If Palestine was free, we’d all live in peace’ Former South African representative to Palestine, Raf Gangat, says that while he does not disagree that Israel has a right to defe... 16 October 2023 11:38 AM
Israel-Hamas war: 'This is a massive failure of the Israeli intelligence system' Times of Israel's political and legal correspondent Carrie Keller-Lynn says Hamas does not want peace in the Middle East. 16 October 2023 10:05 AM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
View all World
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'UIF is broken': Big business wants fund placed under administration

4 October 2023 7:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Unemployment Insurance Fund
Busa
Business Unity South Africa
Business Unity SA
alleged corruption
UIF
Natalie Singer

Business Unity SA has sounded the alarm over "systemic" dysfunction at the Unemployment Insurance Fund, joining other organisations in calling for it to be put under immediate administration.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Natalie Singer, BUSA representative on the Nedlac Unemployment Insurance (UI) sub-committee.

Big business has sounded the alarm over "systemic" dysfunction at the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) has called for the Fund to be placed under immediate administration, in support of this plea by other business organisations and organised labour.

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF Twitter)
Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF Twitter)

Busa says it has been engaging - to no avail - with government, together with labour, at Nedlac to try and resolve the problems it has raised.

These it describes as serious systemic dysfunction and alleged corruption in the administration of the UIF office.

These engagements have been going on for the last three years and no progress has been made due to the inability or unwillingness of the UIF Commissioner to address the systemic issues.

Business Unity South Africa

BUSA reports it has also written to the Minister of Employment and Labour several times, with no positive responses received.

The organisation says it is gravely concerned that the "ineptitude" of the UIF in fulfilling its promises has led to workplace disruption and is putting the livelihoods of workers at risk.

Related stories:

UPDATE: People experiencing huge UIF delays: 'It's incredibly disheartening'

Can you cash in on SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund? Here are some UIF basics

Bruce Whitfield talks to Natalie Singer, BUSA representative on the Nedlac Unemployment Insurance (UI) sub-committee.

Just how broken is the UIF? he asks.

"Unfortunately I think very broken" is Singer's response.

Despite many offers of assistance from the private sector and suggestions for improvements there doesn't seem to be much positive movement and there's been very little change.

Natalie Singer, BUSA representative - Nedlac UI sub-committee

I suspect the challenge is systemic dysfunction unfortunately, so we've got a situation where the system is largely manual still, reliant on papers... and people to push those papers, and it simply doesn't function effectively internally.

Natalie Singer, BUSA representative - Nedlac UI sub-committee

The knock-on impact of course is very large frustration for individuals who at times of financial crisis are relying on what little money you get from the UIF at that time, simply being pushed from pillar to post.

Natalie Singer, BUSA representative - Nedlac UI sub-committee

While here have been some modernisation attempts - for example online apps intended to provide an avenue to get updates - the fundamental flaw lies in the actual application process itself Singer says.

This system is still largely reliant on manual submissions, she adds.

You do have the option to do it via the uFiling online website, but it's generally just a portal for depositing documentation. Once it gets inside it still has to be dealt with in a very manual way and that's where the difficulty and the delays come into play.

Natalie Singer, BUSA representative - Nedlac UI sub-committee

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'UIF is broken': Big business wants fund placed under administration




4 October 2023 7:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Unemployment Insurance Fund
Busa
Business Unity South Africa
Business Unity SA
alleged corruption
UIF
Natalie Singer

More from Business

Treasury ahead of the MTBPS on Wednesday, 26 October 2022. Picture: GCIS.

'Fiscal crisis' exaggerated by National Treasury: Institute for Economic Justice

16 October 2023 6:50 PM

The IEJ research finds that South Africa’s current debt levels should not be characterised as being at ‘crisis’ proportions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arthur Mafokate’s company invoiced a non-profit organisation over R1 million from a lottery grant for a music festival that never happened. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

Lotto theft: SIU freezes R14m worth of assets belonging to former senior staff

16 October 2023 4:14 PM

This stems from an investigation by the SIU that found corruption at the National Lottery Commission (NLC) worth approximately R334 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: @DMRE_ZA/Twitter

Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa

12 October 2023 9:30 PM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their funding sources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© scharfsinn86/123rf.com

When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen?

12 October 2023 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Coal-fired power plants were under inspection by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAgovnews

Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge

12 October 2023 8:05 PM

A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged coal smugglers says the Revenue Service. They are believed to have supplied sub-standard coal to Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockphotorbl/123rf.com

'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA

12 October 2023 7:22 PM

The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentially lethal for the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Oksana Mironova /123rf

It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming

12 October 2023 9:15 AM

Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms

11 October 2023 9:49 PM

Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs)

11 October 2023 8:25 PM

There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Vodacom Hearing Challenge video on TikTok @vodacom

Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold'

11 October 2023 7:52 PM

Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal

16 October 2023 3:01 PM

Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - following changes in coalition agreements in Nongoma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst

13 October 2023 9:53 AM

Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: @DMRE_ZA/Twitter

Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa

12 October 2023 9:30 PM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their funding sources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockphotorbl/123rf.com

'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA

12 October 2023 7:22 PM

The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentially lethal for the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gaza Strip / Wikimedia Commons: NASA

Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict

12 October 2023 10:18 AM

It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

About a hundred of Palestinian supporters were gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October 2023 after close to 2,000 people were killed in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war

12 October 2023 8:17 AM

The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?

10 October 2023 8:31 PM

BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Hartley

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana during a briefing with Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on 19 October 2022. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate?

10 October 2023 7:24 PM

Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Nyati at the end of October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'God told me I WILL be the president of South Africa' – Mogoeng Mogoeng

10 October 2023 12:01 PM

"It sounds nonsensical but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rockets are fired from Gaza City towards Israel on 7 October 2023. Picture: Majdi Fath/NurPhoto/NurPhoto via AFP

SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine

9 October 2023 7:52 AM

Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has since renewed its air strikes on the strip as fighting continues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

55% of grade 6 teachers can only read at the level of a grade 4 pupil – report

Local

Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal

Politics

World Restart a Heart Day: What to do if someone’s heart stops

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Misuzulu's anointing as king was premature, court told

16 October 2023 9:00 PM

Former UJ professor arrested for allegedly defrauding the institution of R14m

16 October 2023 8:43 PM

Springbok Women's Sevens book 2024 Olympic Games ticket

16 October 2023 7:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA