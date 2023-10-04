'UIF is broken': Big business wants fund placed under administration
Bruce Whitfield talks to Natalie Singer, BUSA representative on the Nedlac Unemployment Insurance (UI) sub-committee.
Big business has sounded the alarm over "systemic" dysfunction at the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).
Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) has called for the Fund to be placed under immediate administration, in support of this plea by other business organisations and organised labour.
Busa says it has been engaging - to no avail - with government, together with labour, at Nedlac to try and resolve the problems it has raised.
These it describes as serious systemic dysfunction and alleged corruption in the administration of the UIF office.
These engagements have been going on for the last three years and no progress has been made due to the inability or unwillingness of the UIF Commissioner to address the systemic issues.Business Unity South Africa
BUSA reports it has also written to the Minister of Employment and Labour several times, with no positive responses received.
The organisation says it is gravely concerned that the "ineptitude" of the UIF in fulfilling its promises has led to workplace disruption and is putting the livelihoods of workers at risk.
Just how broken is the UIF? he asks.
"Unfortunately I think very broken" is Singer's response.
Despite many offers of assistance from the private sector and suggestions for improvements there doesn't seem to be much positive movement and there's been very little change.Natalie Singer, BUSA representative - Nedlac UI sub-committee
I suspect the challenge is systemic dysfunction unfortunately, so we've got a situation where the system is largely manual still, reliant on papers... and people to push those papers, and it simply doesn't function effectively internally.Natalie Singer, BUSA representative - Nedlac UI sub-committee
The knock-on impact of course is very large frustration for individuals who at times of financial crisis are relying on what little money you get from the UIF at that time, simply being pushed from pillar to post.Natalie Singer, BUSA representative - Nedlac UI sub-committee
While here have been some modernisation attempts - for example online apps intended to provide an avenue to get updates - the fundamental flaw lies in the actual application process itself Singer says.
This system is still largely reliant on manual submissions, she adds.
You do have the option to do it via the uFiling online website, but it's generally just a portal for depositing documentation. Once it gets inside it still has to be dealt with in a very manual way and that's where the difficulty and the delays come into play.Natalie Singer, BUSA representative - Nedlac UI sub-committee
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'UIF is broken': Big business wants fund placed under administration
Source : https://twitter.com/uifbenefits
