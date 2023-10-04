Mary Vilakazi appointed new CEO of FirstRand amid big leadership changes
Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand incoming Group CEO Mary Vilakazi and analyst Kokkie Kooyman (Denker Capital).
FirstRand has appointed COO Mary Vilakazi as CEO to replace Alan Pullinger when he steps down in April next year.
This makes Vilakazi the first woman to head the financial services group in its 185-year history.
Before making the move from insurance into banking at FirstRand, Vilakazi worked in various roles at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, ultimately ascending to the position of Deputy CEO of MMI Holdings Limited in 2017.
She was appointed Group Chief Operating Officer at FirstRand in July 2018.
RELATED: FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment
This is not the only leadership change - at the same time the Group also announced that Roger Jardine is stepping down as chairperson, as is FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.
Both will be replaced internally, with Celliers taking up a new role with executive responsibility for the Group's fintech strategy.
Bruce Whitfield talks to the incoming Group CEO and asks why FirstRand is seeing so many leadership changes all at once.
As we indicated in the sens announcement, Alan had planned for that to happen in 2024, so as you can imagine the succession discussions have already been in the system for quite some time...Mary Vilakazi, Incoming Group CEO - FirstRand
Instead of drip-feeding the changes the board decided that they would activate the management changes at once because it's a team, and I suppose in terms of the executive team what we are really doing is reallocating portfolios, deciding on what we want to focus on and I suppose play to our strengths.Mary Vilakazi, Incoming Group CEO - FirstRand
I guess we thought let's start the new financial year already in the seats... from April we have a board strategy session, we have budget sessions in May and then the new CEO takes responsibility for the new financial year that starts in July.Mary Vilakazi, Incoming Group CEO - FirstRand
Whitfield also talks to analyst Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital, who says that ultimately the decisions make sense.
Once you read through all the detail you can see there's been a lot of thinking going on here, and sometimes it's good to make changes all at once.Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
While Vilakazi expresses delight at the confidence the board has shown in her appointment, she does acknowledge feeling some butterflies in heading up what has been developed into a "formidable institution".
It's a big responsibility that comes with that... but I'm looking forward to making a contribution and serving FirstRand.Mary Vilakazi, Incoming Group CEO - FirstRand
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mary Vilakazi appointed new CEO of FirstRand amid big leadership changes
