The Madonna Squat Challenge is taking TikTok by storm, here’s how to do it
Africa Melane speaks to fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen about the viral Madonna Squat Challenge.
Fitness enthusiasts, TikTok has yet another challenge that you can try, and who knows, you might want to incorporate it into your routine.
RELATED: Protein Coffee 'Proffee' trend: how does it work and is it worth it?
Channeling pop icon Madonna, the unique and challenging routine takes inspiration from the singer’s dance moves during one of her performances.
Participants are encouraged to perform 12 consecutive squat jumps along with music, adding an element of fun and creativity to the workout.
@zuleth9 #dúo con @Madonna for Inspiration Madonna siempre 🔥🙌🏽🔝👠😅 cuantos squats contaron jajaa?? #madonna #colorit ♬ Originalton - Madonna for Inspiration
When it comes to squats, you really have to do it properly, otherwise what is the point, says van der Westhuizen.
It is a full body workout – core, glutes, burning calories, and building muscle – so form is important.
A squat is a very difficult thing, you don’t want your knees going over your toes, and you don’t want your ankles rolling. You have to make sure that there is a whole lot that goes into a squat.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
Source : https://twitter.com/Madonna/status/1685052507087884288?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
