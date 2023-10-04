Tshwane and Ekurhuleni municipalities owe Eskom a combined R4.7 billion
JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane and Ekurhuleni municipalities owe a combined R4.7 billion in electricity debt.
Eskom said Tshwane's R3.2 billion debt accumulated over July and August due to erratic payments.
Ekurhuleni owes just under R1.5 billion rand, but Eskom has raised concern about the municipality's habit of settling its account late.
Eskom's Amanda Qithi explains: "Despite all avenues that we have explored to recover what is due to Eskom, both municipalities have failed to fully honour their payments and to comply with their electricity supply agreements."
Qithi adds that municipalities' payment patterns have worsened.
"The payment patterns by both municipalities have deteriorated to concerning levels that further threaten Eskom's liquidity, financial performance and sustainability. Erratic payments by the City of Tshwane dating back to 2022 are alarming. Also a serious concern, is the entrenched practice by the City of Ekurhuleni of settling its accounts late over the past six months."
This article first appeared on EWN : Tshwane and Ekurhuleni municipalities owe Eskom a combined R4.7 billion
Source : Image: Clive Maasch - permission to use
