Lotto results: Wednesday, 4 October 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 4 October 2023 are:
Lotto: 04, 14, 17, 32, 41, 48 B: 02
Lotto Plus 1: 06, 10, 14, 18, 19, 35 B: 27
Lotto Plus 2: 08, 09, 24, 26, 38, 50 B: 21
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 04/10/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 4, 2023
#LOTTO: 04, 14, 17, 32, 41, 48#BONUS: 02
#LOTTOPLUS1: 06, 10, 14, 18, 19, 35#BONUS: 27#LOTTOPLUS2: 08, 09, 24, 26, 38, 50#BONUS: 21 pic.twitter.com/88rPitOxhx
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (04/10/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 4, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/kMkuk4W7Y3
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (04/10/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 4, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/OrH2OngRuu
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (04/10/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 4, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/kMQ5sIFR3j
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 4 October 2023
More from Lifestyle
World Restart a Heart Day: What to do if someone’s heart stops
16 October is World Restart a Heart Day, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of learning life-saving skills.Read More
[PICS] Impawsible? Fat Bear Week names winner 'thicker than a bowl of oatmeal'
Yes, this is a competition in the US and a mamma bear won.Read More
How to achieve healthy balance in a busy life: ‘It’s about being intentional’
When life becomes busy and stressful, it can be challenging to find balance.Read More
[WATCH] Love WINS! Lobola negotiations go well for a mixed race couple
Have you dated or married someone from a different race?Read More
[WATCH] FUNNY! Uber driver pranks passenger who lost his phone
Did you ever forget your belongings in an Uber and manage to retrieve them?Read More
Take a meow-ment to celebrate Global Cat Day (today) with some PURRFECT videos
These will leave you feline good!Read More
Mzansi’s hilarious reactions to the Springboks' quarter-final win against France
What is a 'delusionship'? These are the signs you're in one
This type of dating trend has gone viral on TikTok.Read More
The importance of financial planners and why you need one
Need help to manage your money and reach your future financial goals? Speak to a certified financial planner.Read More