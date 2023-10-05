Postbank reports R2 billion loss for 2022/23 financial year





CAPE TOWN - The Postbank has reported a net loss of two billion rand for the 2022/23 financial year, according to its annual report tabled in Parliament this week.

And it’s lumping much of the blame for this situation on the costs associated with paying social grants.

In September, the bank left thousands of pensioners in the lurch when technical problems affected payments.

However, despite the bank’s reported loss, compared to a R302 million profit last year, it says it remains solvent given the value of its assets.

The Postbank was handed the job of paying social grants to over seven million recipients a year ago by its holding company, the post office.

But it said that many of its financial problems over the last year were related to this contract.

In its annual report, Postbank CEO, Nikki Mbengashe said significant financial investments in manpower and supplementary services had to be made to make physical cash payments.

She said there had been intensive costs involved in ensuring that all post offices and over 1,000 payment sites had sufficient cash to make the payments.

The Postbank said it was currently negotiating new terms with Sassa that could see the agency taking over some of the physical cash payments.

The Postbank has also been responsible for the payment of the R350 social relief of distress grant to over two million beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Auditor-General has cast doubt over the bank’s financials, saying she had not received enough credible information to express an audit finding.

