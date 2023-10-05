Postbank reports R2 billion loss for 2022/23 financial year
CAPE TOWN - The Postbank has reported a net loss of two billion rand for the 2022/23 financial year, according to its annual report tabled in Parliament this week.
And it’s lumping much of the blame for this situation on the costs associated with paying social grants.
In September, the bank left thousands of pensioners in the lurch when technical problems affected payments.
ALSO READ:
• Bill separating Postbank from post office now law
• Postbank taking measures to protect system from fraud and corruption
• Gungubele: Postbank board members' resignations won't affect running of entity
• Postbank has resolved its system glitches - govt
However, despite the bank’s reported loss, compared to a R302 million profit last year, it says it remains solvent given the value of its assets.
The Postbank was handed the job of paying social grants to over seven million recipients a year ago by its holding company, the post office.
But it said that many of its financial problems over the last year were related to this contract.
In its annual report, Postbank CEO, Nikki Mbengashe said significant financial investments in manpower and supplementary services had to be made to make physical cash payments.
She said there had been intensive costs involved in ensuring that all post offices and over 1,000 payment sites had sufficient cash to make the payments.
The Postbank said it was currently negotiating new terms with Sassa that could see the agency taking over some of the physical cash payments.
The Postbank has also been responsible for the payment of the R350 social relief of distress grant to over two million beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, the Auditor-General has cast doubt over the bank’s financials, saying she had not received enough credible information to express an audit finding.
This article first appeared on EWN : Postbank reports R2 billion loss for 2022/23 financial year
More from Business
'Fiscal crisis' exaggerated by National Treasury: Institute for Economic Justice
The IEJ research finds that South Africa’s current debt levels should not be characterised as being at ‘crisis’ proportions.Read More
Lotto theft: SIU freezes R14m worth of assets belonging to former senior staff
This stems from an investigation by the SIU that found corruption at the National Lottery Commission (NLC) worth approximately R334 million.Read More
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their funding sources.Read More
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen?
Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road.Read More
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge
A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged coal smugglers says the Revenue Service. They are believed to have supplied sub-standard coal to Eskom.Read More
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA
The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentially lethal for the economy.Read More
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming
Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions.Read More
Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms
Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal.Read More
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs)
There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrictions.Read More
More from Local
A CRAZY amount of food is wasted instead of donated in SA every year
10 million tonnes of food goes to waste every year, affecting so many South Africans.Read More
55% of grade 6 teachers can only read at the level of a grade 4 pupil – report
"20% of kids are being taught by teachers who actually understand the Maths at their level."Read More
Cage-free farming: ‘Chickens need to be free to fly like Kolbe’
The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) is calling for a switch to cage-free farming.Read More
Concerns rise as 31% uncounted in Census 2022 compared to 14.6% in Census 2011
This means that about a third of people and households in South Africa were not counted.Read More
Public Interest SA launches Whistleblowers Awards to celebrate brave individuals
The ceremony will be held at the end of October.Read More
Cash-In-Transit robberies spiking, private security companies want army involved
From March 2023 until now, there have been over 100 incidents with 16 people dying and 50 left injured, says Fidelity CEO.Read More
SA Weather Service issues storm alerts for KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape
The SA Weather service cautioned the public in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape that the adverse weather poses a danger to lives and may lead to localised flooding.Read More
Here's how you can sponsor a child's education for an ENTIRE YEAR for only R444
NGO Afrika Tikkun Bambanani’s 444 campaign is aimed at getting as many underprivileged children as possible into an Early Childhood Development programme.Read More
Expert on Joburg Water supply issues: ‘Blaming the public totally disingenuous’
Anthony Turton said while he recognises the impact of the spike in water consumption due to population growth, Johannesburg Water failed to heed the initial signs indicating a potential infrastructure collapse.Read More
SA turned a corner in electricity crisis, but not out the woods yet - Ramokgopa
Speaking in his capacity as a member of the ANC NEC as the party held a three-day meeting in Boksburg over the weekend, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told journalists that there would definitely be less load shedding by December.Read More