ConCourt denies DA's Steenhuisen & Mileham leave to appeal Van Rooyen matter
CAPE TOWN - The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen and party MP Kevin Mileham’s application alleging that former minister, Des van Rooyen, “deliberately” misled Parliament.
Steenhuisen and Mileham had approached the apex court to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision to dismiss their application, which alleged that Van Rooyen misled the House when he denied meeting the Guptas while finance minister.
Van Rooyen had successfully asked the High Court to set aside former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report which found him guilty of misleading Parliament.
Steenhuisen and Mileham had complained to Mkhwebane that Van Rooyen misled Parliament when he denied meeting the Guptas as minister.
In her probe, Mkhwebane relied on reports that Van Rooyen had met with the Guptas during his term as finance minister and concluded that he had "lied and intentionally misled" Parliament.
Van Rooyen said neither he nor the deputy ministers met with "members, employees and/or close associates of the Gupta family in their official capacities".
Van Rooyen then successfully challenged Mkhwebane's report in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
Steenhuisen and Mileham approached the Constitutional Court after the SCA dismissed their application.
But the apex court on Wednesday refused to grant them leave to appeal and also hit them with a cost order.
This article first appeared on EWN : ConCourt denies DA's Steenhuisen & Mileham leave to appeal Van Rooyen matter
Source : @Our_DA/Twitter
More from Politics
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal
Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - following changes in coalition agreements in Nongoma.Read More
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst
Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war.Read More
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their funding sources.Read More
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA
The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentially lethal for the economy.Read More
Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict
It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict.Read More
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war
The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country.Read More
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?
BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray HartleyRead More
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate?
Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Nyati at the end of October.Read More
[WATCH] 'God told me I WILL be the president of South Africa' – Mogoeng Mogoeng
"It sounds nonsensical but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is."Read More
SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine
Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has since renewed its air strikes on the strip as fighting continues.Read More