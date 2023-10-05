Happy 48th birthday, Kate Winslet!
Kate Elizabeth Winslet was born on 5 October 1975 and turns 48 years old today.
The award-winning actress is known for her work in independent films, particularly period dramas, and for her portrayals of headstrong and complex women.
But, she's probably most popular for her iconic role as Rose in Titanic (and of course, not offering Jack a spot on that floating door, causing the demise of their love story).
Titanic earned Winslet an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress when she was 22 years old.
Winslet won an Oscar, two Emmys, a Grammy, three Critics' Choice's, two AACTAs, five BAFTAs, five Golden Globes, four Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Producers Guild Award - making her one of the few actresses to have won three of the four major American entertainment awards (EGOT).
While cementing her career as an A-list actress, Winslet is also a mom to three kids.
Let's take a walk down memory lane with some of Winslet's most iconic roles:
Titanic
Finding Neverland
The Holiday
Steve Jobs
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Reader
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Sense and Sensibility
I am Ruth
So, what's Winslet up to now at 48?
Still winning awards and advocating for kids' mental health.
