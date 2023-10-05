On this day in 1962, the Beatles released their hit debut, “Love Me Do”
On 5 October 1962, the Beatles released a new single titled “Love Me Do”, which means the song turns 61 years old today - can you believe it?
At the time, the Beatles weren't a household name and were only known to many English fans outside of Manchester and Liverpool.
But, this song changed things for the rock band when it became a surprise hit, rising to Number 17 in the charts - great news for a debut song!
And of course, the rest is history and the Beatles are LEGENDARY!!!
Take a trip down memory lane with the rock anthem below.
