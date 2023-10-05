6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls
JOHANNESBURG - Six political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of next year’s general elections.
Beginning on Thursday, the Congress of the People (Cope), African Independent Congress (AIC), National Freedom Party (NFP), Independent Citizens Movement (ICM), African People's Convention (APC) and the African Amalgamated Restorative Movement (AARM) will be meeting for a two-day strategy workshop at the Sandton Sun Hotel.
Leaders of the parties will be finalising the terms of agreements for their partnership.
At least 13 political parties that will contest next year’s elections have divided themselves into two blocs.
The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s moonshot pact currently has seven parties signed onto it.
This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties.
In a statement, the pact said that at least three other political parties had shown interest in joining them.
New polling data from the Social Research Foundation has the African National Congress (ANC) dropping below 50%, which could create the first-ever national coalition government in post-apartheid South Africa.
This article first appeared on EWN : 6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN.
