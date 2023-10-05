No flag, no anthem: Boks and Proteas face flag ban if doping laws aren't updated
Lester Kiewit interviews Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport.
Time is of the essence as South Africa has 10 days to comply with the World Anti-Doping Code, or the Springboks and Proteas will not be able to fly the country's flag in current and upcoming tournaments.
In order to dodge a ban, they have to amend the outdated drug-free sport act to comply with the latest World Anti-Doping Code (Wada) that came into force in 2021.
Both Kiewit and Galant agree that the punishment is particularly harsh as it follows the Russian scandal where it was found to have a state-sponsored doping Olympic programme, whereas in our case we only have legislation that's outstanding.
Because of this, the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport is contesting the punishment as they believe it's an 'over reach' by Wada.
Galant says that they're considering the possibility of logging an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within the next 10 days, which he says will revert any 'national embarrassment'.
One can't just change laws within in three months in the country.Khalid Galant, CEO – South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport
All our systems are in compliance; it's only the legislation that is outstanding.Khalid Galant, CEO – South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport
The punishment to say no flags, no anthem; it's a kin to the same punishment metered out to Russia with a state-sponsored doping programme.Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : No flag, no anthem: Boks and Proteas face flag ban if doping laws aren't updated
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Warren Rohner
