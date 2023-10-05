Pride month kicks off at Constitution Hill this weekend





Bongani Bingwa speaks to LGBTQIA+ activist, Thami Kotlolo.

October marks Pride Month in South Africa, commemorating the first Pride March that was held in Johannesburg in 1990.

About 800 members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ took to the streets.

Today, several celebrations take place across the country all throughout the month.

I really think Pride should be about just celebrating our identity, our uniqueness. If you look at what’s been happening on the continent, it becomes even more critical to talk about issues that are important to the queer community. Thami Kotlolo, LGBTQIA+ activist

Celebrations kick off at Constitution Hill this Friday (5 October) with Pride Talks and a Curated Makers Market with over 40 vendors, live music, and art.

Pride Talks is all about creating conversations within the community as well as hoisting the pride flag.

Every year we hoist the flag at Constitution Hill to be visible and also to raise it at the highest court of the land so that we are able to table all our issues and have conversations like this. Thami Kotlolo, LGBTQIA+ activist

Visit the Constitution Hill Facebook page for a lineup of Pride-related events.

