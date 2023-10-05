[WATCH]: 'I was not sleeping' SA's skipper Bavuma hits back on sleeping claims

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Private solar panels could spell a crisis for metros - Municipal IQ MD Private generation of electricity from solar panels has had a significant impact on electricity sales to municipalities. 6 October 2023 4:46 PM
[LISTEN] Did Malema and Shivambu benefit from VBS Mutual looting? Parliament probed the involvement of EFF leaders Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema in the looting of VBS Mutual. 6 October 2023 3:28 PM
Cash-in-transit heists: 'They're the most dangerous criminals in South Africa' This year alone, 200 heists have been committed and by April, reports increased by 24% over the first three months of this year. 6 October 2023 1:56 PM
View all Local
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored' Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company. 5 October 2023 7:55 PM
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections. 5 October 2023 2:44 PM
6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties. 5 October 2023 8:56 AM
View all Politics
SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza, a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an... 6 October 2023 7:01 AM
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it? What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun? 5 October 2023 9:03 PM
Pick n Pay pilots zero-waste store to cut food waste, environmental impact The retailer says the plan is to replicate the model in more stores nationwide. 5 October 2023 8:28 PM
View all Business
How to make sure your eggs are safe to eat With eggs being a hot topic due to their scarcity at the moment, and some are concerned about whether they are safe to eat. 6 October 2023 5:24 PM
Will ‘overcharging’ your phone make it explode? Debunking phone battery myths Should you charge your phone overnight? 6 October 2023 2:58 PM
Women take fewer risks because they think about losing more than men - research Economists say women focused more on the possibility of financial loss and anticipated experiencing more pain from those losses. 6 October 2023 1:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘There is a light at the end of the tunnel’ – Cricket SA CEO Regardless of South Africa’s bittersweet relationship with the World Cup, Cricket SA is optimistic. 6 October 2023 12:05 PM
Cricket World Cup opening ceremony 'disappointing' and 'boring' Cricket journalist says the 'disappointing' opening ceremony and attendance was most likely because India wasn't playing. 6 October 2023 11:23 AM
Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE! Emily in Paris? We've got something better: Tracey Lange in Paris - here's how she did it and what stood out most. 5 October 2023 3:25 PM
View all Sport
Comedian Trevor Gumbi takes to the stage in Gauteng this weekend Catch South Africa comedian Trevor Gumbi at his live stand-up show in Midrand on 6 October. 6 October 2023 12:03 PM
British actress, Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault The actress is also accusing The Walt Disney Co., Miramax, and her former agents for being enablers of Weinstein's misconduct. 6 October 2023 10:51 AM
Kevin Spacey 'thinks about how fragile life is' after 'heart attack' scare Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital fearing a ‘heart attack’ at a film festival in Uzbekistan. 6 October 2023 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Russian airstrike targets Ukrainian funeral, kills 51 people including children The act "couldn't even be called a beastly act - because it would be an insult to beasts," says President Volodymyr Zelensky. 6 October 2023 10:29 AM
Oil prices plunge amid concern about elevated interest rates The global Brent benchmark fell below $85 a barrel on Thursday, and West Texas Intermediate below $84. 5 October 2023 7:12 PM
55 Chinese sailors killed by own trap intended for UK and US vessels China is denying the incident took place. 5 October 2023 9:35 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

[WATCH]: 'I was not sleeping' SA's skipper Bavuma hits back on sleeping claims

5 October 2023 12:20 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Cricket World Cup
Themba Bavuma
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

When you take a closer look of the video, our captain is not sleeping but looking down during the broadcast.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'I was not sleeping, I blame the camera's angle'

This is Themba Bavuma's response after being accused of sleeping during a 'Captain's day' TV broadcast.

Bavuma was photographed seen sleeping when other nine captains were briefing on TV ahead of the Cricket World Cup in India.

In his defense, Yash Jain on X (formerly Twitter) called out people to stop making fun of the captain because he was 'not sleeping' but looking down.

Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.




5 October 2023 12:20 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Cricket World Cup
Themba Bavuma
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Sport

Cricket SA CEO, Pholetsi Moseki and Robert Marawa. Photo: 947

‘There is a light at the end of the tunnel’ – Cricket SA CEO

6 October 2023 12:05 PM

Regardless of South Africa’s bittersweet relationship with the World Cup, Cricket SA is optimistic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

England's Jos Buttler plays a shot during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand on 5 October 2023. Picture: @englandcricket/X

Cricket World Cup opening ceremony 'disappointing' and 'boring'

6 October 2023 11:23 AM

Cricket journalist says the 'disappointing' opening ceremony and attendance was most likely because India wasn't playing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Tracey Lange's Instagram: @traceylange

Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE!

5 October 2023 3:25 PM

Emily in Paris? We've got something better: Tracey Lange in Paris - here's how she did it and what stood out most.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Republic of Korea

FIFA World Cup to be hosted across six countries: ‘it is to do with power’

5 October 2023 2:18 PM

FIFA has upped the ante (and the confusion) for the 2030 World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Steffen Prößdorf

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp calls for replay with Tottenham after VAR chaos

5 October 2023 12:12 PM

Match officials confirm 'human error' after Liverpool’s Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham Hotspurs was disallowed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by

Morocco, Portugal, and Spain score as joint hosts for FIFA 2030 World Cup

5 October 2023 12:08 PM

On Wednesday (4 October) FIFA announced that the 2030 tournament will be spread across six countries on three continents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African flag / Wikimedia Commons: Warren Rohner

No flag, no anthem: Boks and Proteas face flag ban if doping laws aren't updated

5 October 2023 10:18 AM

South Africa has 10 days to comply with the World Anti-Doping Code.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gary Kirsten. Picture: Taurai Maduna/EWN

Cricket World Cup begins! Gary Kirsten on South Africa's chance of taking it

5 October 2023 7:36 AM

The Cricket World Cup kicks off in India today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa chats to Thando Manana (former Springbok loose forward) and Ashwin Willemse (former Springbok wing). Photo: 947

Scotland vs Ireland pool decider: ‘There’s a lot at stake for everyone’

4 October 2023 2:18 PM

Robert Marawa chats to former Springboks Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse about the latest from the Bok camp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Global cricket broadcaster, Kass Naidoo. Photo: Twitter/@KassNaidoo (cropped)

South African broadcaster Kass Naidoo joins Cricket World Cup commentary panel

4 October 2023 12:42 PM

Kass Naidoo will be part of the commentary panel for the opening game between England and New Zealand on Thursday (5 October).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

State-capture accused Van Rooyen and Leshabane score positions in Gauteng govt

Local

[WATCH]: Then and Now. BeHive army impressed by Blue Ivy's DANCE evolution

Lifestyle

Police hunting 15 suspects after Durban cash-in-transit heist

Local

EWN Highlights

The week that was: SA's dire eggs shortage, Mbele fails to appear in court again

6 October 2023 9:59 PM

Western Cape sees 39 road closures due to recent storms

6 October 2023 9:54 PM

Cosatu observes International Day of Decent Work with nationwide pickets

6 October 2023 9:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA