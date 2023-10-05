[WATCH]: 'I was not sleeping' SA's skipper Bavuma hits back on sleeping claims
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
'I was not sleeping, I blame the camera's angle'
This is Themba Bavuma's response after being accused of sleeping during a 'Captain's day' TV broadcast.
Bavuma was photographed seen sleeping when other nine captains were briefing on TV ahead of the Cricket World Cup in India.
I blame the camera angle, I wasn’t sleeping 🤦🏽♂️' Temba Bavuma (@TembaBavuma) October 4, 2023
Temba Bavuma has just fallen asleep in the World Cup captain's conference pic.twitter.com/GqQXZ3MenG' England's Barmy Army 🏴🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) October 4, 2023
In his defense, Yash Jain on X (formerly Twitter) called out people to stop making fun of the captain because he was 'not sleeping' but looking down.
Temba Bavuma isn't sleeping he is just looking down.' Yash Jain (@yashjain4163) October 4, 2023
See this video.
Stop making fun of him for no reason. pic.twitter.com/p78oqKTiWC
Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.
