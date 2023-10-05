Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp calls for replay with Tottenham after VAR chaos
To VAR or not to VAR?
That is the current debate floating across English football this week after VAR failed to award Liverpool’s Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham Hotspurs on Saturday (30 September).
Diaz’s goal was ruled out for offside when replays showed he was in fact onside.
VAR audio released by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) revealed that the replay operator was the only person to immediately spot the mistake, urging other officials to stop the game.
The VAR and assistant VAR were made aware of the mistake by the replay operator, they repeatedly said they couldn’t intervene because the game had already started.
“[I] can’t do anything,” says the VAR after the replay operator asked for the game to be stopped.
The PGMOL confirmed it was a ‘human error’ and that they should have allowed the goal.
🚨 @PremierLeague release official VAR audio from Luis Diaz's disallowed goal vs Tottenham.' Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2023
Full statement: https://t.co/buvq5mG2q3 pic.twitter.com/a8zjGgcOCO
Since the audio was released on Tuesday (3 October), Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called for a rematch between the sides.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide, sports writer and broadcaster Gerry Cox says, a replay would be highly unlikely.
I’m pretty certain of that. It would cause such a mighty precedent that would be catastrophic for football because you have this [happen] every single week.Gerry Cox, sports writer and broadcaster
Cox says, Klopp might just be trying to get his point across.
Liverpool has been done a disservice, no doubt, but it’s hard to say whether they would have actually won the game, or drew, because they were down to 10 men at that point already.Gerry Cox, sports writer and broadcaster
Listen to the discussion below:
This article first appeared on 947 : Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp calls for replay with Tottenham after VAR chaos
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2022-07-21_Fu%C3%9Fball,_M%C3%A4nner,Freundschaftsspiel,_RB_Leipzig_-_FC_Liverpool_1DX_2243_by_Stepro.jpg
