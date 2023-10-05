Why partner sexual violence is as serious as stranger rape: 'He’s destroyed me'

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Private solar panels could spell a crisis for metros - Municipal IQ MD Private generation of electricity from solar panels has had a significant impact on electricity sales to municipalities. 6 October 2023 4:46 PM
[LISTEN] Did Malema and Shivambu benefit from VBS Mutual looting? Parliament probed the involvement of EFF leaders Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema in the looting of VBS Mutual. 6 October 2023 3:28 PM
Cash-in-transit heists: 'They're the most dangerous criminals in South Africa' This year alone, 200 heists have been committed and by April, reports increased by 24% over the first three months of this year. 6 October 2023 1:56 PM
View all Local
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored' Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company. 5 October 2023 7:55 PM
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections. 5 October 2023 2:44 PM
6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties. 5 October 2023 8:56 AM
View all Politics
SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza, a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an... 6 October 2023 7:01 AM
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it? What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun? 5 October 2023 9:03 PM
Pick n Pay pilots zero-waste store to cut food waste, environmental impact The retailer says the plan is to replicate the model in more stores nationwide. 5 October 2023 8:28 PM
View all Business
How to make sure your eggs are safe to eat With eggs being a hot topic due to their scarcity at the moment, and some are concerned about whether they are safe to eat. 6 October 2023 5:24 PM
Will ‘overcharging’ your phone make it explode? Debunking phone battery myths Should you charge your phone overnight? 6 October 2023 2:58 PM
Women take fewer risks because they think about losing more than men - research Economists say women focused more on the possibility of financial loss and anticipated experiencing more pain from those losses. 6 October 2023 1:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘There is a light at the end of the tunnel’ – Cricket SA CEO Regardless of South Africa’s bittersweet relationship with the World Cup, Cricket SA is optimistic. 6 October 2023 12:05 PM
Cricket World Cup opening ceremony 'disappointing' and 'boring' Cricket journalist says the 'disappointing' opening ceremony and attendance was most likely because India wasn't playing. 6 October 2023 11:23 AM
Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE! Emily in Paris? We've got something better: Tracey Lange in Paris - here's how she did it and what stood out most. 5 October 2023 3:25 PM
View all Sport
Comedian Trevor Gumbi takes to the stage in Gauteng this weekend Catch South Africa comedian Trevor Gumbi at his live stand-up show in Midrand on 6 October. 6 October 2023 12:03 PM
British actress, Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault The actress is also accusing The Walt Disney Co., Miramax, and her former agents for being enablers of Weinstein's misconduct. 6 October 2023 10:51 AM
Kevin Spacey 'thinks about how fragile life is' after 'heart attack' scare Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital fearing a ‘heart attack’ at a film festival in Uzbekistan. 6 October 2023 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Russian airstrike targets Ukrainian funeral, kills 51 people including children The act "couldn't even be called a beastly act - because it would be an insult to beasts," says President Volodymyr Zelensky. 6 October 2023 10:29 AM
Oil prices plunge amid concern about elevated interest rates The global Brent benchmark fell below $85 a barrel on Thursday, and West Texas Intermediate below $84. 5 October 2023 7:12 PM
55 Chinese sailors killed by own trap intended for UK and US vessels China is denying the incident took place. 5 October 2023 9:35 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Why partner sexual violence is as serious as stranger rape: 'He’s destroyed me'

5 October 2023 1:24 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
intimate partner violence

Intimate partner sexual violence can have the same impact on victims as stranger rape, but it usually is not taken as seriously.

Written by Gemma Hamilton: Senior Lecturer, RMIT University, Alexandra Ridgway: Postdoctoral Fellow, RMIT University, Anastasia Powell: Professor, Family & Sexual Violence, RMIT University and, Georgina Heydon: Professor in Criminology and Justice Studies, RMIT University

Last month, That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson was found guilty of raping two women in the early 2000s. However, the jury could not reach a verdict on a third allegation of rape involving Masterson’s former girlfriend. The case, along with countless others, points to the challenges in understanding and responding to allegations of intimate partner sexual violence.

Intimate partner sexual violence refers to sexual harm and/or abuse perpetrated by a current or former partner. It can include rape and sexual assault, as well as a broader range of sexually harmful behaviours.

RELATED: Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape

For example, victim survivors in our recent study included the following in their definitions of intimate partner sexual violence:

  • unwanted sexual acts

  • sexual harassment

  • image-based abuse (such as taking nude or intimate images without consent)

  • control of victim survivor’s sexual health and reproductive decision-making.

It was evident in our research that consent became complicated and blurred in conjunction with broader patterns of coercive control. Victim survivors often described reluctantly agreeing to sexual behaviours in order to placate an otherwise violent partner, or as a mechanism for preventing other forms of abuse from occurring or escalating.

Australian statistics estimate that more than a third of sexual assaults occur within the context of family and domestic violence.

Yet, these rates are likely to be an underestimation, as intimate partner sexual violence can be difficult to recognise and disclose. This may, in part, be due to the enduring rape myth that “real rape” only occurs between strangers in a dark alleyway.

Some victim survivors in our study described not knowing how to put their experience into words. They felt they needed a safe and trusted space, and a rapport built with a specialist worker before they could feel comfortable talking about sexual harm.

For others, it was not until months or years later, when they were out of an abusive relationship, that they realised the extent of sexual harm and its ongoing impact on their life and future relationships.

Our study, along with previous research, has found a range of harms caused by intimate partner sexual violence.

These include:

  • physical injuries

  • mental health impacts (for example, depression, anxiety, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder [PTSD], suicidal ideation)

  • physical reactions to trauma (such as eating and sleeping disorders, obsessive compulsiveness)

  • relationship difficulties (for example, the loss of social support and reluctance to enter new intimate and sexual relationships).

As one victim survivor in our study explained,

I am four years out now and I’m still not healed from it. I’ve been diagnosed with PTSD […] emotionally, he’s destroyed me.

Survivor of Intimate Partner Sexual Violence

Responding to intimate partner sexual violence

Research indicates limitations in current service responses to intimate partner sexual violence. For example, sexual assaults involving strangers are much more likely to proceed through the criminal justice system compared to sexual assaults perpetrated by acquaintances and intimate partners.

When it comes to support systems, our report highlights several areas in need of improvement. Firstly, Victorian victim survivors and stakeholders explained that family violence systems are often designed to focus on the immediate and short-term needs of victim survivors, such as housing. While this is extremely important, it often means that long-term needs, such as therapeutic support for sexual harm, are not met.

Second, many people who work in the sector described current gaps in their knowledge and confidence in responding to intimate partner sexual violence, highlighting a need for further training. Specialist sexual assault counsellors were frequently perceived as the gold standard for responding to sexual harm, yet it was repeatedly made clear they were often stretched to capacity.

RELATED: Actor and comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse

Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro
Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro

Most participants agreed that further training for other frontline workers (such as health workers, family violence workers, police, justice, and legal workers) could help bridge the gap until victim survivors received specialised support. Therefore, cross-sector training was considered important, while upholding the importance of specialised sexual assault work.

Trauma-informed practice was consistently recommended. This included believing victim survivors, allowing time to listen to their story in full, and not judging or labelling their experiences.

Stakeholders also recommended broaching the topic of sexual harm gently and conversationally, with carefully chosen language. This would mean, for example, replacing terms such as rape, sexual assault and coercive control with simpler, softer language that actually explains the nature of harm more clearly.

Finally, our report indicates that resources are urgently needed to reduce waitlists and increase the capacity for specialist sexual violence counselling services for victim survivors of intimate partner sexual violence.

As one of our victim survivor participants said:

It took me time to open up […] So that I could completely heal from within. It’s their [the counsellor’s] support, that has helped me to change the trajectory of my life.

Survivor of Intimate Partner Sexual Violence

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

The Conversation

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why partner sexual violence is as serious as stranger rape: 'He's destroyed me'




5 October 2023 1:24 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
intimate partner violence

