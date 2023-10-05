Pick n Pay launches 'zero- waste' store in hopes of halving food wastage by 2030





Grocery retailer Pick n Pay has launched a 'zero-waste' pilot store in the Western Cape which is aimed at tackling food wastage.

Instead of expired food being dumped in landfills which poses as a threat to the environment, it will now be diverted to local farms, composters or waste-to-energy facilities as they actively work towards their goal of halving food wastage by 2030.

Pick n Pay, in partnership with one of its suppliers, Farmer Angus, will be diverting over 600kg of food waste from landfills to Farmer Angus’s pigs weekly.

Pick n Pay Stellenbosch Square, the pilot model, will be separating food and organic waste from general waste and recyclables, donating what's still safe for use and sending the rest to Farmer Angus.

Should the pilot prove to be successful, the retailer hopes to replicate the model across more stores nationwide.

Despite the fact that I am not a fan of eating animals, I do think if you raise your animals in an ethical and sustainable way at least that's a better way of doing it. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

