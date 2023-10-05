How do we stop pens-down parties when drinking alcohol has been glorified?
Lester Kiewit speaks with Samukelisiwe Coka, Consultant at the South African Council for Women Graduates (SAAWG)
Teenagers have been reported binge drinking over the weekend to celebrate the end of their academic year.
Despite the devastating Enyobeni tavern incident last year, it seems the police are doing nothing to shut down establishments allowing underage drinking.
RELATED: ‘Everyone needs to come on board to stop pens-down parties’ – EC Liquor Board
Coka says that adults must come up with an alternative for students, to prevent this behaviour from youngsters in our communities.
The adult population has glorified and normalised the lifestyle of alcohol.Samukelisiwe Coka, Consultant - SAAWG
She adds that there needs to strategies to reduce the harm of drinking, that centre on adolescents, rather than just demonising students when this happens.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How do we stop pens-down parties when drinking alcohol has been glorified?
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/people-dancing-inside-building-801863/
