FIFA World Cup to be hosted across six countries: ‘it is to do with power’
FIFA has upped the ante (and the confusion) for the 2030 World Cup.
The International football body announced that the 2023 Football World Cup will be hosted by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, with the first three matches held in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
This means the World Cup will be held in six different countries across three continents, with 48 countries.
RELATED: Morocco, Portugal, and Spain score as joint hosts for FIFA 2030 World Cup
Six ‘host’ countries also means that all six national teams will automatically qualify.
But how will it all work?
The opening ceremony will take place in either Morocco, Portugal, or Spain while the opening game takes place in Uruguay, with Uruguay’s team, to mark the World Cup 100th year anniversary.
Argentina and Paraguay will play their opening games in their respective capital cities.
All three teams and their three opponents will then travel to wherever their groups are in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco for the rest of the tournament with a week’s gap to acclimatise.
While it would have been nice to have the entire tournament take place in Uruguay, it would not be possible with their current economy, says Panja.
Although I don’t understand why Argentina and Paraguay have been added to this group. You could have seen a scenario where a game is played, say a week or so before the start of the tournament in Europe and Africa, in Urgugay just as a celebration and a thank you.Tariq Panja, journalist – New York Times
Morocco’s 2030 confirmation is major for Africa as many believed the World Cup would not return to the continent following South Africa run in 2010.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide, New York Times journalist, Tariq Panja says Morocco was a serious bidder.
[Morocco] has built influence within African football as well as in the corridors of power at FIFA. With this [FIFA] alliance with UEFA, we now have multi-continental offers, this would have been the first one, and the fact that FIFA went for it, [means] you are in the game.Tariq Panja, journalist – New York Times
Panja adds that bidding to host the World Cup today is all about the numbers.
Morocco carries 50-odd votes from the CAF region, and you’re teaming up with the only European bid (the joint offer from Spain and Portugal)… you’ve pretty much got a bid that will oust anybody else. They have played this well in this case.Tariq Panja, journalist – New York Times
With almost no consultation with teams and coaches, there is sure to be complaints because ‘this is crazy’, Marawa remarks.
This kind of thing just underlines the football constituency that all the FIFA president and FIFA hierarchy care about is limited to the national football association. So, it’s not fans, it’s not sponsors, it’s not even TV executives, it is to do with power, so this is what we have here.Tariq Panja, journalist – New York Times
It also doesn’t stop there as the 2034 bidding to host the World Cup will take place very quickly within the next 12 months.
Saudi has announced its intention to bid with Asia’s backing.
Listen to the full discussion below:
This article first appeared on 947 : FIFA World Cup to be hosted across six countries: ‘it is to do with power’
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2022_FIFA_World_Cup_Korea_Uruguay_02.jpg
