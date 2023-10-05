Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Private solar panels could spell a crisis for metros - Municipal IQ MD Private generation of electricity from solar panels has had a significant impact on electricity sales to municipalities. 6 October 2023 4:46 PM
[LISTEN] Did Malema and Shivambu benefit from VBS Mutual looting? Parliament probed the involvement of EFF leaders Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema in the looting of VBS Mutual. 6 October 2023 3:28 PM
Cash-in-transit heists: 'They're the most dangerous criminals in South Africa' This year alone, 200 heists have been committed and by April, reports increased by 24% over the first three months of this year. 6 October 2023 1:56 PM
View all Local
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored' Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company. 5 October 2023 7:55 PM
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections. 5 October 2023 2:44 PM
6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties. 5 October 2023 8:56 AM
View all Politics
SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza, a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an... 6 October 2023 7:01 AM
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it? What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun? 5 October 2023 9:03 PM
Pick n Pay pilots zero-waste store to cut food waste, environmental impact The retailer says the plan is to replicate the model in more stores nationwide. 5 October 2023 8:28 PM
View all Business
How to make sure your eggs are safe to eat With eggs being a hot topic due to their scarcity at the moment, and some are concerned about whether they are safe to eat. 6 October 2023 5:24 PM
Will ‘overcharging’ your phone make it explode? Debunking phone battery myths Should you charge your phone overnight? 6 October 2023 2:58 PM
Women take fewer risks because they think about losing more than men - research Economists say women focused more on the possibility of financial loss and anticipated experiencing more pain from those losses. 6 October 2023 1:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘There is a light at the end of the tunnel’ – Cricket SA CEO Regardless of South Africa’s bittersweet relationship with the World Cup, Cricket SA is optimistic. 6 October 2023 12:05 PM
Cricket World Cup opening ceremony 'disappointing' and 'boring' Cricket journalist says the 'disappointing' opening ceremony and attendance was most likely because India wasn't playing. 6 October 2023 11:23 AM
Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE! Emily in Paris? We've got something better: Tracey Lange in Paris - here's how she did it and what stood out most. 5 October 2023 3:25 PM
View all Sport
Comedian Trevor Gumbi takes to the stage in Gauteng this weekend Catch South Africa comedian Trevor Gumbi at his live stand-up show in Midrand on 6 October. 6 October 2023 12:03 PM
British actress, Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault The actress is also accusing The Walt Disney Co., Miramax, and her former agents for being enablers of Weinstein's misconduct. 6 October 2023 10:51 AM
Kevin Spacey 'thinks about how fragile life is' after 'heart attack' scare Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital fearing a ‘heart attack’ at a film festival in Uzbekistan. 6 October 2023 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Russian airstrike targets Ukrainian funeral, kills 51 people including children The act "couldn't even be called a beastly act - because it would be an insult to beasts," says President Volodymyr Zelensky. 6 October 2023 10:29 AM
Oil prices plunge amid concern about elevated interest rates The global Brent benchmark fell below $85 a barrel on Thursday, and West Texas Intermediate below $84. 5 October 2023 7:12 PM
55 Chinese sailors killed by own trap intended for UK and US vessels China is denying the incident took place. 5 October 2023 9:35 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert

5 October 2023 2:44 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Coalition

More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections.

Ray White speaks with Prof Dirk Kotze, UNISA Political Science Professor (Skip to 18:55)

Following in similar footsteps as the DA, Action SA and others, six political parties are meeting to discuss an alliance.

COPE, African Independent Congress, the National Freedom Party, the Independent Citizen Movement, African People’s Convention and the African Amalgamated Restorative Movement are meeting for a two-day strategy workshop.

RELATED: 6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls

It seems across the board political parties are wanting to band together to shift the dominance of the ANC.

Kotze says that these are all very small political parties that are unlikely to have more than 1% of the vote.

He says that the reason for forming this alliance is just to ensure they do not stand completely alone in parliament.

© inkdrop/123rf.com
© inkdrop/123rf.com

On their own, it is not really a significant grouping that will be formed.

Dirk Kotze, Political Science Professor - UNISA

Listen to the interview above for more.




5 October 2023 2:44 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Coalition

More from Politics

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'

5 October 2023 7:55 PM

Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Over 800 people have cast their vote at the Hector Peterson Library in Lwandle, Cape Town. Over 2000 people are expected to vote at this station today. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls

5 October 2023 8:56 AM

This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

ConCourt denies DA's Steenhuisen & Mileham leave to appeal Van Rooyen matter

5 October 2023 6:35 AM

Steenhuisen and Mileham had approached the apex court to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision to dismiss their application, which alleged that Van Rooyen misled the House when he denied meeting the Guptas while finance minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF Twitter)

'UIF is broken': Big business wants fund placed under administration

4 October 2023 7:53 PM

Business Unity SA has sounded the alarm over "systemic" dysfunction at the Unemployment Insurance Fund, joining other organisations in calling for it to be put under immediate administration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Zuma to challenge Ramaphosa's appointment of Zondo as chief justice

4 October 2023 8:32 AM

Jacob Zuma said President Cyril Ramaphosa acted irrationally by ignoring the advice of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) by appointing Raymond Zondo to the position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China flag – Pexels: aboodi vesakaran, Zimbabwe flag – Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

We asked 1000 Zimbabweans what they think of China’s influence on their country

3 October 2023 11:17 AM

Spoiler: only 37% viewed it favorably.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters lead a march in the Western Cape against taxi impoundments on 2 October 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'

3 October 2023 8:19 AM

On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The late Aziz Pahad at the memorial service for Ambassador Dumisani Kumalo, 24 January 2019 / Image: Flickr/GovernmentZA

Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa

2 October 2023 9:43 AM

The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The eSwatini flag. Picture: alekstaurus/123rf

Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything'

29 September 2023 3:56 PM

Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park on Wednesday 27 September 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News.

BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA

29 September 2023 8:22 AM

The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility as a reliable partner within the expanding bloc.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

State-capture accused Van Rooyen and Leshabane score positions in Gauteng govt

Local

[WATCH]: Then and Now. BeHive army impressed by Blue Ivy's DANCE evolution

Lifestyle

Police hunting 15 suspects after Durban cash-in-transit heist

Local

EWN Highlights

The week that was: SA's dire eggs shortage, Mbele fails to appear in court again

6 October 2023 9:59 PM

Western Cape sees 39 road closures due to recent storms

6 October 2023 9:54 PM

Cosatu observes International Day of Decent Work with nationwide pickets

6 October 2023 9:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA