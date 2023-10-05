Should retailers alert customers when products fall victim to shrinkflation?
Amy Maclver interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.
The idea of shrinkflation sees that pack sizes are ever-so slightly reduced in order for companies to save on costs, but not enough for consumers to notice, so essentially, you're paying more for less.
Legally, it's okay says Knowler, as long as the size or weight of a product is declared on the packaging accurately.
However, for the sake of transparency, consumer journalists believes that instead of decreasing the size, it should remain the same and the price should go up.
One consumer reached out to Knowler, alerting her to the news that Carrefour – one of the big four supermarket groups in France – has taken to alerting its customers to the fact that products had reduced in size.
In South Africa, most consumers don’t notice when a pack has been subtly reduced in size, leading them to make misguided choices about best value products, says Knowler.
After reaching out to Shoprite and questioning if they too would adopt the British approach and take a stand against shrinkflation, Knowler was told: "To assist consumers in making more informed purchasing decisions, we encourage them to always look at the unit price when grocery shopping."
Similarly, Knowler says that it's fair to assume that it be unlikely for Pick n Pay to invest money in signage to alert customers when products fall victim to shrinkflation.
Should this be a standard practise?
RELATED: (LISTEN) Does buying house brands lead to a cheaper grocery basket?
RELATED: Less for more - Dove soap bars have joined the shrinkflation list
You're paying the same, or sometimes even more, but you're getting less.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should retailers alert customers when products fall victim to shrinkflation?
Source : Pexels: Jack Sparrow
