Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE!

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Private solar panels could spell a crisis for metros - Municipal IQ MD Private generation of electricity from solar panels has had a significant impact on electricity sales to municipalities. 6 October 2023 4:46 PM
[LISTEN] Did Malema and Shivambu benefit from VBS Mutual looting? Parliament probed the involvement of EFF leaders Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema in the looting of VBS Mutual. 6 October 2023 3:28 PM
Cash-in-transit heists: 'They're the most dangerous criminals in South Africa' This year alone, 200 heists have been committed and by April, reports increased by 24% over the first three months of this year. 6 October 2023 1:56 PM
View all Local
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored' Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company. 5 October 2023 7:55 PM
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections. 5 October 2023 2:44 PM
6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties. 5 October 2023 8:56 AM
View all Politics
SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza, a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an... 6 October 2023 7:01 AM
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it? What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun? 5 October 2023 9:03 PM
Pick n Pay pilots zero-waste store to cut food waste, environmental impact The retailer says the plan is to replicate the model in more stores nationwide. 5 October 2023 8:28 PM
View all Business
How to make sure your eggs are safe to eat With eggs being a hot topic due to their scarcity at the moment, and some are concerned about whether they are safe to eat. 6 October 2023 5:24 PM
Will ‘overcharging’ your phone make it explode? Debunking phone battery myths Should you charge your phone overnight? 6 October 2023 2:58 PM
Women take fewer risks because they think about losing more than men - research Economists say women focused more on the possibility of financial loss and anticipated experiencing more pain from those losses. 6 October 2023 1:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘There is a light at the end of the tunnel’ – Cricket SA CEO Regardless of South Africa’s bittersweet relationship with the World Cup, Cricket SA is optimistic. 6 October 2023 12:05 PM
Cricket World Cup opening ceremony 'disappointing' and 'boring' Cricket journalist says the 'disappointing' opening ceremony and attendance was most likely because India wasn't playing. 6 October 2023 11:23 AM
Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE! Emily in Paris? We've got something better: Tracey Lange in Paris - here's how she did it and what stood out most. 5 October 2023 3:25 PM
View all Sport
Comedian Trevor Gumbi takes to the stage in Gauteng this weekend Catch South Africa comedian Trevor Gumbi at his live stand-up show in Midrand on 6 October. 6 October 2023 12:03 PM
British actress, Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault The actress is also accusing The Walt Disney Co., Miramax, and her former agents for being enablers of Weinstein's misconduct. 6 October 2023 10:51 AM
Kevin Spacey 'thinks about how fragile life is' after 'heart attack' scare Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital fearing a ‘heart attack’ at a film festival in Uzbekistan. 6 October 2023 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Russian airstrike targets Ukrainian funeral, kills 51 people including children The act "couldn't even be called a beastly act - because it would be an insult to beasts," says President Volodymyr Zelensky. 6 October 2023 10:29 AM
Oil prices plunge amid concern about elevated interest rates The global Brent benchmark fell below $85 a barrel on Thursday, and West Texas Intermediate below $84. 5 October 2023 7:12 PM
55 Chinese sailors killed by own trap intended for UK and US vessels China is denying the incident took place. 5 October 2023 9:35 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Travel

Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE!

5 October 2023 3:25 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup
Tracey Lange

Emily in Paris? We've got something better: Tracey Lange in Paris - here's how she did it and what stood out most.

Yes, Tracey Lange is back on air but she was away for a while (believe it or not, she does rest).

If you didn't know, Tracey was in Paris with a group of friends and family, soaking up some sun, Eiffel Tower views and of course, catching the Bokke play at the Rugby World Cup - here she is, making France brighter with that Tracey Lange-esque energy while representing Mzansi at the Springboks vs Ireland game, obvs!

So, how did Tracey make it to France?

Tracey says this was a plan years in the making with a group of friends and her cousin (you know, we all have that one who pushes us to do the most) which all began after watching the Bokke win their last World Cup in 2019.

And here they are - the kind of people we all need in charge of Excel spreadsheets because they make things happen.

While ups and downs happened during these four years with lockdown in between, the group didn't allow any of these obstacles to obstruct their vision to get to the Rugby World Cup in France.

It's important to surround yourself with people who's willing to do as much as you are. Many people have a gift of talking and dreaming and wanting different things to happen but never putting plans in place. It seemed unreal getting there but it was fantastic when we got there and took a moment to realize that we were, in that moment, living our ancestors wildest dreams.

Tracey Lange, Radio Presenter - Kfm

So, what does Tracey in Paris, do? Emily could never (if you know, you know)!

Three highlights for Tracey were:

1) Arriving in France and immediately spotting Bokke green and gold regalia! "The ghees was really great, you could tell that we were all there for one goal - to support our boys." #OurBoys

2) Experiencing how friendly and engaging the French were toward tourists and South African rugby fans.

3) Having a local take you around! "We were lucky enough to have my friend's husband who's French show us unique French spots that tourists don't always see." Can we say, Tracey discovered France's nooks and crannies? Yes, we can.

Of course, Tracey saw the Eiffel Tower... and let's just say, you can't take the flou joke outta the gal, even in France.

Tracey also made people cry in France...

While Tracey couldn't find just one word to explain her experience in France... she did express that there was one moment that made her feel proudly South African.

We were on a cabaret cruise on the Seine river and my cousin started playing the piano and sung the national anthem which got everyone on the boat standing and singing the anthem too which made me and lots of people cry. After that, my cousin played Ireland's national anthem for an Irish woman who was on the cruise which made people cry even more.

Tracey Lange, Kfm Presenter - Mid-Mornings with Tracey Lange

After making the French cry, Tracey explains how it was seeing the Bokke lose to Ireland live.

Tracey says on the way to the game, it was already quite intense and she was "a little bit sad" even though we weren't "annihilated by Ireland, we did pretty well but the loss did take our energy away a bit."

Also, Tracey notes that Ireland didn't just beat us during the game but also with their chanting at the stadium.

South Africa is seriously lacking when it comes to songs of support and chants. It's just ole ole ole, we need to start implementing these things in schools already so we can be ready at big games like this. Ireland really beat us here too - they've got their songs and they sing along all the time, loud and proud.

Tracey Lange, Kfm Presenter - Mid-Mornings with Tracey Lange

Hold on! We couldn't not ask Tracey what the best thing she ate was!

While Tracey admits that you MUST have a croissant in France, "it's not necessarily better" than anywhere else and she gives eggs Benedict a shout-out.

But notes that, "South Africa has the best food! Our food is influenced by so many cultures which makes it so much greater."

And yes, Tracey said she took her own biltong to France (we wouldn't expect anything else, though).

Overall, Tracey says South Africa is the place to be and once we work on those sport chants, we'll be PERFECTION!

What makes South Africa unique is our togetherness. We feel it in big moments like this, regardless of what's happening and all the differences that can separate - our people stand together and are so keen to work together. We really are stronger together.

Tracey Lange, Kfm Presenter - Mid-Mornings with Tracey Lange

See?! We told you that 'Tracey in Paris' was slightly better than a certain Netflix series of a similar name!

Here's to not letting that WhatsApp group where you're always planning trips down and **living your wildest dreams.**


This article first appeared on KFM : Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE!




5 October 2023 3:25 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup
Tracey Lange

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

South African flag / Wikimedia Commons: Warren Rohner

No flag, no anthem: Boks and Proteas face flag ban if doping laws aren't updated

5 October 2023 10:18 AM

South Africa has 10 days to comply with the World Anti-Doping Code.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa chats to Thando Manana (former Springbok loose forward) and Ashwin Willemse (former Springbok wing). Photo: 947

Scotland vs Ireland pool decider: ‘There’s a lot at stake for everyone’

4 October 2023 2:18 PM

Robert Marawa chats to former Springboks Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse about the latest from the Bok camp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Clément Bucco-Lechat

Fiji rugby star Josua Tuisova miss son’s (7) funeral to play in Rugby World Cup

4 October 2023 8:33 AM

The player missed his seven-year-old son's funeral on Tuesday (3 October) after opting to stay with his teammates in France.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab from Instagram: @mamajoy_chauke

Meet Mzansi's SUPERFAN: Mama Joy Chauke brings gees to French stadiums for RWC

3 October 2023 12:04 PM

If a fan of South Africa and rugby combined, it would be in the form of Mama Joy Chauke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Rugby World Cup Media Zone's website

Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool permutations with one round left before knockouts

3 October 2023 8:33 AM

With two quarter-final line-ups still uncertain, here are the full pool permutations with one round of matches left to play.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're in a great space' - John Smit, former Bok Captain chats Rugby World Cup

2 October 2023 2:53 PM

Yes, the former captain thinks the Boks can walk away with a win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photto: Unsplash/Thomas Serer

eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness'

2 October 2023 10:19 AM

3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi holding the Rugby World Cup during the Springbok's tour in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Siya Kolisi: A psychologist analyses the rugby star’s life to extract lessons

2 October 2023 8:20 AM

Siya Kolisi’s story highlights the power of resilience - the ability to bounce back from adversity, trauma, or setbacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary

29 September 2023 10:27 AM

"A fly-half doesn't have to kick."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ashwin Willemse, Robert Marawa and Thando Manana. Photo: 947

Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection' – Ashwin Willemse

27 September 2023 3:46 PM

All eyes are on Handré Pollard as the Springboks hope to defeat Tonga by considerable points.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

State-capture accused Van Rooyen and Leshabane score positions in Gauteng govt

Local

[WATCH]: Then and Now. BeHive army impressed by Blue Ivy's DANCE evolution

Lifestyle

Police hunting 15 suspects after Durban cash-in-transit heist

Local

EWN Highlights

The week that was: SA's dire eggs shortage, Mbele fails to appear in court again

6 October 2023 9:59 PM

Western Cape sees 39 road closures due to recent storms

6 October 2023 9:54 PM

Cosatu observes International Day of Decent Work with nationwide pickets

6 October 2023 9:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA