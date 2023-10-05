Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Siphiwe Moyo, organisational behaviour specialist and keynote speaker.
It's probably fair to say that most people in most organisations hate their jobs at least some of the time.
Why is this, and what can be done to make going to work more meaningful and even fun?
Some may stick out an unhappy work situation because the prospect of unemployment is worse comments Bruce Whitfield, but in the end they do not make for great employees either.
Organisational behaviour specialist Siphiwe Moyo talks about the importance of DESIGNING jobs to elicit maximum effort from your employees.
One key factor is structuring the work so that your job allows you to use a variety of skills, he says.
If you feel you're using a variety of skills you tend to be more excited about work... it adds more significance.Siphiwe Moyo, Organisational Behaviour Specialist
He says work also needs to be designed in a way that ensures people can see where the job starts and where it ends.
If they feel they are a small cog in this big machine, the least management can do is to explain why they do what they do every day and what the end product is, Moyo notes.
Unfortunately, through the designs of assembly lines we've made sure that people don't even see where the work starts and the work ends... and therefore they don't understand how this contributes to the end product.Siphiwe Moyo, Organisational Behaviour Specialist
Once in a while, make them interact with the customers and the end product to see the effects of what they do. For example, if you're working for the home loans division of a bank and all you're doing is processing applications... If you can be shown the net effect of someone getting a home for the first time because you do what you do... then suddenly you're able to see your impact and it makes the work a little bit more meaningful.Siphiwe Moyo, Organisational Behaviour Specialist
Giving employees a bit of autonomy also helps them get more excited about their work says Moyo.
And while money plays a role, without organisational support your staff are not going to flourish either he adds.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the full conversation (SKIP TO 2:55)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/elnur/elnur2010/elnur201002421/156901080-young-male-employee-unhappy-with-excessive-work.jpg
